Penn State reached a major milestone on Saturday, but the fight is far from finished.

In a hard-fought decision on the road against Saint Francis, the No. 3 Nittany Lions captured their 35th EIVA regular-season title, marking their second consecutive season atop the conference heading into postseason play.

The victory marked the blue and white’s 20th of the season, improving the nation’s longest active win streak to 16 games.

When speaking on behalf of the blue and white’s accomplishments to this point of the season, coach Mark Pavlik accredited his team’s success to its immense focus and hard work.

“You just know that everybody is going in the same direction,” Pavlik said. “I think it’s been the collective effort by this group to become a better team.”

Prior to Saturday, Saint Francis held the No. 6 seed in a crowded EIVA and was in dire need of an upset victory to remain in the thick of the playoff picture. Having lost to the Nittany Lions 3-0 earlier this season, the odds weren’t in the Red Flash’s favor.

A 28-26 first-set defeat is the closest Saint Francis would get to snatching a frame in the 3-0 sweep, falling to 6-7 as a result.

A blistering offensive performance from senior outside hitter Brett Wildman propelled the Nittany Lions to victory, earning EIVA Offensive Player of the Week in the process. Wildman recorded a career-high seven service aces to go along with a team-high 12 kills.

“I think our serving really put them into trouble,” Pavlik said. “The way that we serve can get us points, especially against teams that don't have that in their training.”

The victory also kept Penn State’s perfect EIVA record alive, as the team moved to 13-0 on the year with three in-conference matchups left to play.

On Friday, Penn State will play host to 10-11 St. Francis Brooklyn, followed by a Saturday bout with the No. 2 seed in the EIVA, NJIT.

The Nittany Lions took down both teams in consecutive late-February matchups, beating St. Francis Brooklyn in three frames, followed by a narrow 3-2 victory over NJIT.

In its first matchup against St. Francis Brooklyn, the Nittany Lions’ attack fired on all cylinders, notching 40 kills on the day to the Terriers’ 27.

The following day, NJIT nearly sent Penn State home with its first conference loss of the season. The five-set win marked just the fifth time an opponent has won two or more sets in a given match against the blue and white this season.

Facing a 12-11 deficit in the final frame, a pair of service aces by Wildman ignited a 4-1 run to close it out and crush NJIT’s upset hopes.

This time around, the Nittany Lions will have much less at stake, having clinched the top seed in the conference tournament.

Despite this, Pavlik said his starters will likely play in all remaining regular season games to work through in-game situations, and every game has “its own personality.”

“Sometimes, it’s more important to keep guys in a particular situation because we hadn’t seen it before,” Pavlik said. “I don’t think we’re going to make any major changes.”

Before Friday’s match against St. Francis Brooklyn, Penn State will celebrate the accomplishments of libero Will Bantle and middle blocker Canyon Tuman on the team’s Senior Night.

Having spent all of their collegiate careers in Happy Valley, Bantle and Tuman have provided steady veteran leadership during the 2022 campaign.

“These two guys really take the culture seriously,” Pavlik said. “They remind everybody that this is not a collection of individuals — a team is something that exists for everybody.”

