A week removed from a five-set loss to No. 13 Ohio State which knocked it back two spots in the AVCA rankings, No. 3 Penn State continued to get back on track on Saturday afternoon.

The blue and white downed Harvard in three sets to move to 20-3 on the season.

The previous night, the Nittany Lions also swept the Crimson, dominating the serving game with eight aces, along with notching 13 team kills in all three sets.

Harvard came into Saturday’s match just 1-4 in its last five matches, while the Nittany Lions were 4-1 over their last five.

On Saturday, Penn State moved to 13-0 against unranked teams.

In Set 1, Penn State got out to a quick 8-3 advantage due to consecutive kills from sophomore middle blocker Owen Rose, leading to a Harvard timeout.

Rose came into the match with 117 kills on the season while leading the Nittany Lions in total blocks.

However, the Crimson stormed back to shrink the Penn State lead to one on a kill from freshman outside hitter Zach Berty and a Penn State hitting error.

After consecutive aces from Penn State junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu upped the score to 17-12 in favor of the blue and white, the Crimson burned another timeout to halt the momentum.

Penn State opposite hitter Cal Fisher’s team-leading 36th ace of the season and graduate student Brett Wildman’s third kill of the set closed it out, giving Penn State a 1-0 lead.

In the second set, a few serving errors from both sides kept the score close early on. Fisher, Rose and Wildman then strung together a kill apiece to give the Nittany Lions a 9-5 lead.

Harvard wasn’t going down without a fight, though, tying the set at 17 after a kill and an ace from Berty, then a kill from senior middle blocker Ryan Hong.

Hong, a Honolulu, Hawai’i, native, then fired in another kill a few points later to give the Crimson its second lead of the match.

Harvard started to pull away with a 21-19 lead, looking to win its first set of the weekend against the Nittany Lions.

Tied again at 23, Rose came through clutch with his fifth kill of the match, setting up set point for Penn State. The set wasn’t close to over yet, though.

Some extra volleyball was played in Set 2, as Penn State couldn’t shut the door on the Crimson a few times after reaching set point.

After being tied at 27, a combined block from Ezeonu, Wildman and graduate student Cole Bogner gave Penn State the lead.

Wildman then won the set with an ace, completing a small comeback for Penn State.

Set 3 saw some more close action. The Nittany Lions’ early three-point advantage was quickly erased, and Crimson junior Trevor Schultz fired in a serving ace that gave Harvard a 9-8 lead.

Nittany Lions junior outside hitter Michal Kowal’s sixth kill of the match tied the third set at 12-12. Kowal stayed on fire, going for two more kills to once again tie the set, this time at 15.

Soon after, Penn State went on a 5-0 run. Harvard took two timeouts during the run to try to stop the bleeding, but it was too late to slow the Nittany Lions down.

Penn State coasted to match point, and completed the sweep on a serving error from Harvard.

The Nittany Lions notched their seventh straight win over Harvard, with their last loss coming in 2018.

Harvard, an EIVA team, now travels to New Jersey for two matches against NJIT. Both the Crimson and NJIT are potential opponents for Penn State in the upcoming EIVA tournament, which begins on April 19.

Penn State will now head to Fairfax, Virginia, for its last regular season away matches of the season against George Mason on Friday and Saturday.

