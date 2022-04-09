After breezing through the previous five games, Penn State was battle-tested.

On Feb. 26, the Nittany Lions and the New Jersey Institute of Technology engaged in a tightly contested 3-2 match with the blue and white coming out on top.

Saturday night’s game was more so the same.

While the 3-0 sweep looks like the blue and white ran away with the match, it is deceiving how close the match was.

Sets one and two would get as close as 24-23 and 19-18. Penn State faced a deficit as big as 15-11 in the third set.

As it gets closer to the EIVA tournament, senior Cal Fisher said getting a sweep over the Highlanders

“It definitely builds confidence, but it’s not something that we focus too much on,” Fisher said.

The element that helped the Nittany Lions to not let it get to extra sets was their improvement on the offensive side.

For both teams’ in their first matchup back at NJIT Wellness & Event Center in February, it was a defensive slugfest, with both teams recording a .150 and .214 hitting percentage respectively.

Penn State would only record double digit kills in two of the five sets in the first matchup. A bright spot would be the eight service aces that were tallied.

Saturday’s game would take on a different trajectory, with both teams getting their offenses going.

It wouldn’t start out like that for the Nittany Lions, as service and attack errors helped give the Highlanders six of their first seven points.

After that, it would only account for five of NJIT’s next 17 points.

Despite a .241 hitting percentage, Penn State tallied 13 kills, more than any set in the first matchup.

Toby Ezenou would finish the set off with a kill to help the Nittany Lions break away with a 25-23 set victory.

The sophomore middle blocker was a force around the net all night, tying a team-high in kills with 12.

Along with his six blocks on the defensive side, the sophomore middle blocker was a problem for the Highlanders’ front-line.

In terms of Ezenou’s growth over the season, Coach Mark Pavlik said that Ezenou’s ability to process the game has helped his progress throughout the season.

“One of the most underrated aspects about Toby is his athletic learning curve,” Pavlik said. “You show him and ask him ‘can you do this?’ and you see a concerted effort to do that.”

Pavlik added the numbers from the middle from Ezenou is what’s needed against a good middle blocking team in the Highlanders.

The offensive performance picked up in the following two sets, with Penn State recording a .423 hitting percentage with a set-best 14 kills.

The unit picked up once the score hit 19-18. Sam Marsh recorded two service aces and Cal Fisher and Michael Valenzi tacked on three kills combined as a part of 6-1 run for the Nittany Lions to end a 25-19 set victory.

Fisher was another force all night, tallying 12 kills and four of Penn State seven service aces.

The momentum from the end of the second set led to a similar offensive output in the third, with the Nittany Lions recording a .385 hitting percentage and 13 kills.

Setter Cole Bogner, as he’s done all season, continues to be the general of the blue and white’s offense, recording 32 assists.

Fisher pointed out that along with Cole’s great passing ability, that the rest of the front line stepped up in

“A huge shout out to the middles for always staying in the system,” Fisher said. “When they’re up and Cole has the ability to set them up, teams have to respect that.”

