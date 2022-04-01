Nineteen wins down, one more to go for the streaking Nittany Lions.

Following a home sweep of Sacred Heart on Saturday, Penn State is just one win away from clinching the EIVA title with four matchups left in the regular season. Its next chance comes this Saturday with a road trip to Saint Francis.

The blue and white chalked its 15th consecutive victory against the Pioneers, advancing its conference record to a perfect 12-0.

Sacred Heart entered the matchup hungry for revenge after falling 3-0 at the hands of the Nittany Lions at home on Feb. 12.

While the Pioneers put up a valiant effort in all three frames on Saturday, including a 31-29 extra-points defeat in the second set, it wasn’t enough to dethrone the red-hot Nittany Lions.

Redshirt senior libero Will Bantle recorded his 600th career dig in the victory, becoming the 10th Nittany Lion to achieve such a mark.

In his first start of the 2022 campaign, junior outside hitter Jack Shampine played an admirable role on the offensive attack. His 12 kills led the blue and white, setting a career-high mark in the process.

Heading into the last stretch of regular-season action, it bodes well for Penn State knowing that players like Shampine can come in and contribute to victory, owing to the constant readiness that head coach Mark Pavlik has instilled in his team.

“The outcome shouldn’t change,” Pavlik said. “The guys prepare just like they do any other week.”

On Saturday, Penn State faces Saint Francis for the second time this season after taking a 3-0 decision Feb. 19.

The Nittany Lions can also take the EIVA crown with losses by both NJIT and Harvard. NJIT is set to take on Sacred Heart on Friday, while Harvard will travel to St. Francis Brooklyn the same night.

Despite the major implications that this week’s EIVA matchups hold, Pavlik and the Nittany Lions are set on moving one day at a time.

“Right now, we just want to be 1-0 after this weekend,” Pavlik said. “Nothing changes. We keep doing what we do.”

Outside of a 25-10 second-set defeat, Saint Francis gave the blue and white a run for its money in the pair’s previous matchup, staying within striking distance all throughout the first and third frames.

Penn State’s offensive efficiency led the way in the first matchup, compiling a team hit percentage of .500 with three players producing double-digit kills.

Saint Francis enters this weekend’s matchup with an overall record of 12-10, holding a .500 mark in conference play at 6-6. However, the Red Flash have not fared well over the past few weeks, dropping each of their last four games.

Last time out, Saint Francis fell to Harvard 3-1 in a tightly knit contest, with all four frames each decided by a margin of two points.

Despite the recent skid of the Red Flash, Penn State and Pavlik seem like they won’t settle for anything short of their best effort in a late-season duel.

As the No. 3 team in the country, the Nittany Lions have traveled the majority of the season with a target on their backs. In the words of freshman outside hitter Matt Cosgrove, the players’ chemistry and composure has separated them from the rest of the EIVA.

“We’re just so close together,” Cosgrove said. “We hang out all the time, and it really just brings the whole team together, especially on the court.

“Even when times are tough, we know we’re going to be good. We just go out there and play.”