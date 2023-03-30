The Nittany Lions look to get things back on track as they travel to Cambridge, Massachusetts, to face off against conference foe Harvard in a two-game series starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Despite the loss in its most recent showing, the blue and white currently holds an 18-3 record, only falling two spots in the most recent AVCA rankings after a close defeat at home to No. 13 Ohio State.

With six regular-season matches remaining until EIVA Tournament play, Penn State looks to close the season on a high note. Coming into the series currently sitting atop the EIVA with a perfect 4-0 record in conference play, the Nittany Lions look to lock up the No. 1 seed in the conference heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

After starting the season off with an 18-2 record, picking up wins against the likes of No. 1 Hawaii and No. 5 UC Irvine, the Nittany Lions' momentum came to an unexpected halt after suffering a close loss in a five-set battle at home to then-No. 15 Ohio State in their first match as the top-ranked team.

Despite adding another tick to the loss column, Penn State dominated most of the match, beating the Buckeyes in almost every major statistical category. The Nittany Lions finished the game with a .342 hitting percentage alongside 58 kills and six blocks.

The Nittany Lions relied heavily on their experienced players, as their All-American fifth-year Cal Fisher led them with a season-high 19 kills alongside a team-high five aces. Graduate student Cole Bogner also stepped up big for the blue and white, providing a season-high of his own with 48 assists.

With a strong effort on the offensive side of the ball from the blue and white, Ohio State's defense seemed to trump the Nittany Lions' offensive attack. The Buckeyes led the game with 32 digs, 11 of which came from junior libero Thomas Poole.

As Ohio State was one of the more formidable opponents on the Nittany Lions’ schedule, the blue and white needed to step up on both sides of the ball to beat it. Crucial mistakes on defense and multiple hitting mistakes on offense cost them an opportunity to pick up a huge ranked win.

Looking forward to this week, Penn State must avoid minor mistakes in all aspects of the match, especially against a conference opponent this time of the year.

Harvard

Unlike its conference counterpart, Harvard has faced adversity throughout its season. Coming into the game, Harvard holds a 7-11 record and stands alone at the bottom of the conference.

Having already played four conference games, the Crimson failed to pick up a win in their two-game series against Princeton and Charleston. Charleston escaped the Crimson unscathed, sweeping them in straight sets, while the Tigers only dropped two total sets throughout the series.

In its most recent match, Harvard picked up a win against nonconference opponent American International College. This match was very offensively dominant for the Crimson throughout this matchup, beating the Yellow Jackets in every major statistical category.

Harvard applied pressure on American International, racking up 37 kills and 34 assists. Sophomore opposite hitter Azim Raheem was able to rack up a season-high in kills, leading the team with nine total and helping put the pressure on the Yellow Jackets. Senior setter Will Sorenson put on a passing clinic, helping account for 59% of the team's total assists.

As underdogs against one of the country's top programs, the Crimson will need to apply this type of pressure. In its wins this year, Harvard has been able to apply constant pressure to its opponents and win the game at the net.

Although this may be difficult to pull off against the highly talented Penn State side, Harvard will have to try and get its offense going early and jump out to a lead.

