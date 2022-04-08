It’s getting close to tournament time for Penn State.

The blue and white has been cruising through the regular season, clinching the EIVA title and its 16th-straight win against Saint Francis on Saturday.

With the EIVA Tournament around the corner, that also means the NCAA Tournament isn’t too far off .

In the rankings, the Nittany Lions are currently No. 3 in the AVCA Coaches Poll — having dropped one spot in the past two weeks after holding the No. 2 spot briefly.

In a constant back and forth in the rankings since the start of March, Long Beach State has surpassed Penn State for the second week in the row to retain the second-best ranking.

In a point-based poll, the Beach has 267 total points adjusted compared to 248 for the Nittany Lions.

While remaining at No. 3 in the coaches poll for another week, Penn State has kept its No. 2 ranking in the NCAA RPI Poll.

Despite the slight drop in the national rankings, coach Mark Pavlik said the team doesn’t think about where it sits.

“Those polls are for the fans,” Pavlik said. “There are different ways that people look at our seeding.”

The start of the Nittany Lions’ winning streak came against the Beach during the Battle of the Bigs tournament on Jan. 29.

The two teams battled in a hard-fought, five-set match that ended with a 15-11 fifth-set win. In all five frames, each was decided by less than five points.

After that win, Penn State hasn’t looked back.

During the 16-game winning streak, the blue and white has outscored its opponents 48-6 on sets with 12 sweeps. No other teams from the EIVA have clinched a playoff berth.

With how well Penn State has played, it’d be easy for the team to be thinking a little bit ahead.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Pavlik and his squad.

“I don’t think this is a problem I gotta worry about with this group,” Pavlik said. “This is a group that looks and says, ‘alright, here’s what we’ve done, and here’s how we’ve gotten it done.’”

“We have three more matches to follow through with everything we set out to do.”

Meanwhile, around the country, UCLA remains No. 1 for the sixth week in a row.

The Nittany Lions will have revenge on their mind as they get toward tournament time, having lost to the Bruins 3-1 in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge on Jan. 22.

Despite the loss, Penn State kept it close in its three set losses, losing by two points in the second set and the third set by three. The fourth set was a six-point loss.

UCSB, at the No. 5 spot, is another team the Nittany Lions could get revenge on if they were to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

The last time the two teams met during the Battle of the Bigs Tournament on Jan. 28, the Guachos swept the blue and white 3-0.

The sweep is deceiving of how close the second and third sets were, with the Nittany Lions only losing 25-21 in both sets.

Hawaii, who the Nittany Lions have yet to play, are behind them at No. 4 with 222 total points adjusted in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

With how talented the top teams are, Pavlik said it will be tough no matter who they face if the Nittany Lions were to make it that far.

“I think I’m very confident in saying that we know that if we face Long Beach, UCLA, USC, Santa Barbara, Hawaii and Ball State, you know you’re gonna have a great match,” Pavlik said.

