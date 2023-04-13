After a consistently successful past couple of weekends, Penn State will be going into its last two games of the regular season this Friday and Saturday with in-conference matchups against Charleston.

Both home matches will be held in Rec Hall’s South Gym. Friday’s match will start at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s match will start at 4 p.m.

This will be the precursor into the EIVA Tournament week taking place in University Park, starting on Wednesday. As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, the blue and white is given a spot in the semifinals, moving past the first round.

Following the Nittany Lions’ matches last weekend against George Mason, coach Mark Pavlik said he felt they served the ball effectively and is hoping that the team’s serves will be just as well done this weekend.

Graduate student Brett Wildman’s serves were particularly strong during the Friday match, tying his career high in service aces.

The outside hitter rang up seven aces throughout the course of the match, and Pavlik commended Wildman’s point scoring for the team.

“The funny thing is, Brett swung at 15 balls, but he served 22,” Pavlik said. “That’s a rarity when the amount of serves you have really exceeds the number of total swings that you have offensively. So Brett was scoring points for us from the line really well.”

Preparing for the weekend, Pavlik said the team will play as it typically does while preparing for the skill sets of the Golden Eagles' players.

“We know that their outside hitters have picked up the pace, their middle blocker has done some nice things,” Pavlik said. “Our plan isn’t going to change. Our passers, we’ve gotta handle their serving, and we’re gonna challenge them to stop our offense.”

There are three top kill-earners for Charleston, while the other members of the team trail far behind. Two of the players have garnered over 200 kills during the season: senior opposite hitter Garret Schnitker and graduate student outside hitter Lachlan Bray.

This was similarly the case for George Mason last week, with three of its players having over 200 kills and the others struggling to keep up.

Pavlik said that, while there are high-scoring players on the opposite team, he’s more focused on having optimal setters representing Penn State on the court.

“I’m not really worried about what they do per se,” Pavlik said. “We’re going to look at making sure that we get our best point-scorers on the line as many times as possible and set.”

Comparing the statistics of both teams, they are fairly equal offensively. Both teams have certain aspects of their playing that are a bit stronger than that of the opposing team.

For example, the Nittany Lions have 1,108 kills to the Golden Eagles’ 1,041. Trends like this are seen throughout the statistics of both teams, with one having a slight advantage over the other.

The blue and white outshines Charleston significantly in its service aces, though, which is what Pavlik stated is something the team is looking for in the matches this weekend. While Penn State has more service errors than the Golden Eagles, it has 186 service aces to Charleston’s 98.

On the other hand, the Golden Eagles seem to have a stronger defensive performance than the Nittany Lions. Charleston has 842 digs, while the blue and white has 762. This shows that the Golden Eagles have strong abilities to recover from attack attempts that will be made by Penn State players.

Additionally, Charleston has made 20 more blocks than the Nittany Lions have. Most of the two teams’ statistics are this close, so this isn’t as large of a concern. However, it may be something that the blue and white has to keep in mind.

Individually, it appears that the offensive and defensive strength of Penn State is evenly distributed among about five or more players compared to the Golden Eagles, who typically have three players doing the heavy lifting for most factors, like kills and total attacks.

The Nittany Lions will more than likely use these strengths to their advantage to capitalize on everything the players bring to the table.

Pavlik stated that, since Charleston’s offense funnels through the same main attackers, the blue and white will be able to predict where the ball will go when the Golden Eagles are on the attack.

If the team is able to continue its strong serving and service aces displayed last weekend, the potential for a double win this weekend will come much easier for Penn State.

With the strength that several of the Nittany Lions possess compared to the Golden Eagles, they will most likely be able to take control on the court and finish out the regular season on a high note.

