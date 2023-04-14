In the final series of the regular, Penn State faced off against Charleston Friday night before its final game on Saturday afternoon.

Adding onto their number of EIVA sweeps this season, the Nittany Lions won the match 3-0.

Coach Mark Pavlik shared, following the match, that he feels the team has been consistent throughout the course of the season.

“I thought we were as steady as we’ve been all year long,” Pavlik said. “It didn’t matter what the score was, we just kept doing what we were doing. I think it was just a matter of us never lowering that standard.”

Starting off the match, redshirt senior Cal Fisher brought in a kill in a quick rally.

The Golden Eagles’ defense seemed to be on par with the power that the Nittany Lions’ offense brought out. They were able to fend off multiple attempts the blue and white was dishing out.

When Penn State was able to get the ball through the multiple Charleston players blocking, they were bringing the ball over the net with intensity.

Many of the high-scoring players for the Golden Eagles were making it known, carrying the team offensively. However, those players were challenging the Nittany Lions, as Charleston opened the set with a fairly strong three-point lead at one point.

The Golden Eagles have seen major improvements compared to last season, where they only secured nine wins. Pavlik credits the coaching of Luke Reynolds for making them successful.

“They finally have a coach who’s been there more than just one year at a time and Luke’s had this group now for three years,” Pavlik said. “And in the older guys, you can tell he’s a good coach.”

Fisher was doing his best to combat this, however, with two consecutive kills made by the opposite hitter. This brought the two teams’ scores to go back and forth with one another, but the Golden Eagles typically had a leg up in the score.

By the halfway point, the blue and white was starting to flip the script, scoring points to break the tie rather than regain the tie. This did not last for very long by the second half of the set, though.

Charleston brought back their three-point lead, forcing the blue and white to call the first timeout of the match.

Then, Penn State was able to bounce back and tie the score up once more at 19-19, bringing the Golden Eagles to their first timeout. The end of the first set was looking to be a toss up.

The pep talk from Reynolds seemed to have done the trick for Charleston following the timeout, with back-to-back points. The Nittany Lions responded to this with more scoring, however, tying up the score yet again.

A Fisher kill brought the blue and white its first set win of the night.

The second set brought more of the same back-and-forth action which was seen in the opening set, but Penn State was not going to give the Golden Eagles the lead as easily again. The Nittany Lions made sure to utilize their top kill-earners strength, bringing in the forces of Fisher and junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu.

By the middle of the set, the blue and white started to get into a rhythm of scoring. Charleston recognized this and called a timeout in response.

This didn’t stop the momentum Penn State had going, though. The Golden Eagles called another timeout after the Nittany Lions scored four points while not giving Charleston any room for scoring.

While the first set made it seem that this was going to be a close match, the Golden Eagles appeared to be losing steam in the second set, with a six-point difference separating the two teams at one point.

The score by the end of the second set was 25-19, with another set-winning kill made by Fisher.

Carrying this momentum into the third set, the blue and white managed to bring the score to a strong lead of 7-1.

While Charleston would occasionally score, there was not much impact seen from it as Penn State continued to expand upon its lead.

As the set continued and multiple timeouts were called by the Golden Eagles, the Nittany Lions were able to separate themselves by 10 points. Their offense and defense rarely faltered.

A kill made by sophomore middle blocker Owen Rose sealed the deal for Friday’s match.

After Saturday’s match, Penn State will go on to compete in the EIVA Tournament where it will start in the semifinals.

Sophomore libero Ryan Merk said he is excited to host the competition.

“I think all of our guys are really excited to bring back this EIVA Championship to where it belongs,” Merk said.

