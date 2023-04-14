Penn State has been flawless in its conference this season.

That trend continued in Friday’s win over Charleston, which moved the Nittany Lions to an unscathed 9-0 in EIVA play this year.

Penn State came into the match facing perhaps its toughest conference opponent of the year in the last weekend of the regular season.

Charleston is the No. 15 ranked team in the country and came into Friday with an impressive 22-4 record.

“They’ve got some talent on their team, some good arms,” Penn State coach Mark Pavlik said.

After going 9-14 last year, the Golden Eagles have flipped the switch to become a top team.

“Luke’s had this group now for three years,” Pavlik said of Charleston coach Luke Reynolds. “He’s a good coach.”

Playing in Rec Hall’s South Gym on Friday evening, Charleston was by no means an easy team to take down for the Nittany Lions.

Other conference matches have been easy sweeps for Penn State; however, the Golden Eagles fought on every play.

While the final score shows another Penn State sweep, it was an intense match from beginning to end.

Charleston maintained a lead at multiple points throughout the first set, but it all came down to a 23-23 tie, in which Penn State pulled through.

The Nittany Lions hit just .188 as a team in Set 1. The rest of the way though, they limited attacking errors and played a cleaner game.

In Sets 2 and 3, they hit .448 and .522, respectively.

Penn State was led by opposite hitter Cal Fisher and outside hitter Michal Kowal, who each ended with 11 kills.

“I thought we were as steady as we’ve been all year long,” Pavlik said.

Going into Friday, Charleston led the conference in hitting percentage, blocks per set and digs per set.

The win moved Penn State to 16-0 all-time against the Golden Eagles. The Nittany Lions have lost just one set in those matches.

Penn State has one match left before the postseason begins, as the Nittany Lions and Golden Eagles will meet again at 4 p.m on Saturday.

Penn State will look to finish the regular season with a 10-0 record in EIVA play and go for win its 24th win this season.

After that, the team will be prepping for the EIVA Tournament. The blue and white will host this year’s tournament after securing the conference’s best regular season record.

“I feel like all of our guys are really excited to bring back this EIVA championship to where it belongs,” sophomore libero Ryan Merk said.

Penn State and Charleston are the only teams in the conference with more than 13 wins.

There’s a strong chance of the two teams meeting in next week’s tournament; Charleston may be the blue and white’s biggest threat to steal the EIVA title.

Merk said he had a few takeaways from Friday’s match for a potential playoff matchup.

“Keep serving tall. If we play as a cohesive unit, I think slowly, we’ll start getting bigger leads,” Merk said.

In the regular season, the Nittany Lions have proven they can beat any conference team.

Friday’s win was yet another example of how Penn State can and will step up to tough competition.

Merk said that unity has made the Nittany Lions the best team in the conference.

“I think every other EIVA team, they have bits and pieces. But the thing we have is a great coach in Mark Pavlik, and we have Michal (Kowal) and all of us together. We work well together,” Merk said. “And we have fun — that’s key.”

