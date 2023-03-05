Sunday night in Irvine, California, No. 3 Penn State took on its seventh ranked opponent this season. It was the blue and white against No. 6 UC Irvine, where both squads fought back-and-forth in what wound up to be a competitive match.

At the end of the night though, it was the Nittany Lions who came out on top with a narrow 3-2 victory.

Penn State had been 5-1 in ranked matchups, but it suffered just its second loss of the season.

The Nittany Lions had been dominant over the past few weeks. Coming into the matchup against the Anteaters, the team was on an eight-match win streak, including five straight sweeps.

In the first set, neither team could execute their serves when they needed to most.

A total of 21 serving errors caused the set to extend to 34-32, where the Anteaters took a 1-0 advantage in the match. Penn State had 11 of the 21 serving errors.

Both teams fought hard to get the early lead; at the end of the set, it was UC Irvine that strung together the consecutive points.

Despite hitting .441 on attacks compared to UC Irvines’ .429, Penn State couldn’t quite come out on top to kick off the night.

In Set 2, the competitive atmosphere continued. Neither squad could create separation from the other, and both put together some impressive rallies.

A Brett Wildman ace brought the score to 19-16 Penn State, but the Anteaters fought back once more to tie things at 22 on a kill from junior outside hitter Francesco Sani.

Sani led UC Irvine in kills going into Sunday, totaling 220 on the season.

From there, the Nittany Lions closed things out. Graduate student Cole Bogner’s kill on one play, then a combined block with sophomore Owen Rose on the next, wrapped up the second set with a score of 25-23.

UC Irvine had a dominant duo through two sets; Sani and outside hitter Cole Gillis had 11 kills each as the two teams were tied at one set apiece.

The Anteaters came out firing on all cylinders in Set 3. Two kills from freshman middle blocker Maxim Grigoriev pushed their lead to 10-5, and three consecutive aces from sophomore outside hitter Hilir Henno extended the set to 16-8.

The Nittany Lions never got back within five points. Henno put down a thunderous kill off an assist from Sani to wrap things up in the third set, giving his team a 2-1 lead.

Henno was in a rhythm serving the ball throughout the set, racking up five aces.

Penn State kept things a lot closer in Set 4.

The blue and white got out to a 17-13 lead, but a 4-0 run from the Anteaters evened things up.

Opposite hitter Cal Fisher jumped up for a huge solo block to give Penn State a 21-18 lead, but Henno just couldn’t be stopped.

His ninth ace of the match, a new UC Irvine record, helped bring his team right back within one point.

Penn State showed no quit, though. A kill from Fisher closed out Set 4, with both teams tied at two games each going into the pivotal fifth set.

The blue and white played their second five-set match of the season.

Tied at nine, the Nittany Lions got a point from another Fisher kill. An unsuccessful challenge from UC Irvine on four touches from Penn State brought the score to 11-9 in the last set.

Fisher was the hero that got Penn State its 15th win of the year, with two kills in the fifth set and the game-sealing ace.

Penn State is now on a nine-match winning streak going into some huge matchups.

The Nittany Lions now travel to Honolulu, Hawai’i, for two top-notch matches in the Outrigger Challenge.

It’ll be the blue and white against No. 2 UCLA on Thursday evening, with a quick turnaround against No. 1 Hawai’i late Friday evening and the final match against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men's volleyball keeps winning, tops Concordia in close 3 sets Entering this game as the No. 3 team in the nation, Penn State wished to set the tone for it…