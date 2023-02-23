After playing five of its last six matches at home in Happy Valley, No. 3 Penn State is hitting the road for a long while.

The Nittany Lions are coming off an impressive weekend, sweeping Princeton in back-to-back contests to move to 11-1 on the season.

They were Penn State’s first two EIVA matches of the year, putting it at 2-0 within conference play.

Coach Mark Pavlik said these conference wins are key, as racking up victories during the regular season gives the team home-court advantage in the EIVA Tournament later on.

“Any time you can get two EIVA wins, you take them and put them in your hip pocket,” Pavlik said.

Now, the Nittany Lions embark on a nearly month-long stretch of road matches. It all starts this weekend when they continue EIVA play in Newark, New Jersey, against NJIT.

Penn State doesn’t have another home match until March 18 against Saint Francis. Pavlik said the stretch of road matches will be a challenge for his team.

“It’s tough on any team. I think home teams have the home-court advantage,” Pavlik said.

Speaking of home-court advantage, the Nittany Lions are 6-1 at Rec Hall this season, with their only loss coming against No. 4 Long Beach State on Jan. 25.

However, Penn State is 2-0 on the road this season and 3-0 when playing at a neutral site.

This season, the team has gotten strong contributions all over the roster. Eight different players have at least 20 kills, and seven different players have at least 10 blocks.

The Nittany Lions are all over the EIVA leaderboards as well. Junior Toby Ezeonu is second in hitting percentage; graduate student Cole Bogner is second in assists per set, and sophomore Owen Rose is second in blocks per set.

The blue and white will meet with the Highlanders at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the NJIT Wellness and Events Center.

NJIT is coming off consecutive losses to Long Beach State. The Highlanders were swept in both matches, which were in Long Beach, California.

Pavlik said while his team may be away this weekend, he’s curious to see how NJIT bounces back from a big traveling week.

“They flew cross-country yesterday. It’s tough to recover, even though they have a couple days to do that,” Pavlik said.

NJIT has a 5-7 record on the season and is 1-0 in EIVA play.

The Highlanders have been led by sophomore outside hitter Alessandro Negri, who ranks first on the team in points, kills and aces.

The Reggio Emilia, Italy, native was on the All-EIVA first team last season.

Pavlik said he prefers the team focuses on self-improvement rather than on the opponent as the athletes prepare each week.

“We worry about what we’re good at and how we can get better,” Pavlik said.

Specifically, Pavlik said he wants to see his players excel in two areas: serving and passing.

“If we serve like we can serve… and we pass and battle their good servers, we’re going to put ourselves in a position where we can be physical for a long time during a match,” Pavlik said.

In the EIVA standings, Penn State is behind just the Charleston Golden Eagles, who are undefeated and haven’t lost a set all season.

Looking ahead, the Nittany Lions will spend the next few weekends in distinct regions of the country.

After their two games against NJIT this weekend, Penn State will head to Irvine, California, to take on both Concordia and UC Irvine. Then, Pavlik’s squad will travel to Honolulu for the Outrigger Challenge.

After cruising through the first month or so of the season, the next month of road volleyball will certainly be another challenge for a team that has stepped up to many already this season.

