With only one game left in the regular season, No. 2 Penn State is looking toward the EIVA tournament after already locking up the EIVA regular-season title.

Finishing with a perfect 15-0 conference record, the Nittany Lions have been rewarded with home-court advantage, hosting the 2022 EIVA Tournament at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions have shown dominance all year against their fellow EIVA competitors, earning a set record of 45-3 on the season — but this doesn’t mean this squad is anywhere close to satisfied.

“I’m very pleased with the trajectory we’re on. I like the way we’re headed,” said head coach Mark Pavlik. “Are we happy? It’d be disingenuous of me to say no. But are we satisfied? No, because I think we can become even a little bit better.”

The Nittany Lions got a little taste of tournament-like play, taking a hard-nosed, gritty victory on Saturday night against New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Going up against a physical in-conference team like NJIT late in the season is always viewed as a positive for preparation for the upcoming tournament matches in the following weeks.

“Anytime you can get games that add competitive pressure where you’re 20-20 and you realize you don’t execute, you’re going to find yourself in a big hole,” said Pavlik. “So when you’re in those situations at this time of year, that’s what playoff volleyball is going to be.”

Pavlik said he views these types of matches as opportunities for learning experiences when it comes to their execution and playmaking.

“We got to get comfortable knowing that ‘Hey, lets just execute,’” said Pavlik. “Let’s not look ahead to when we’re in a rally. You start to look ahead, that’s what will kill you.”

However, the most valuable reward Penn State has received is the extended period of rest before the start of the tournament.

Being this deep into the season, the Nittany Lions still have to keep up with their academic studies to go along with their 2022 campaign, considering exams and adjusted sleep schedules when it comes to school.

“I think rest is of huge importance right now and it’s not because the guys are dragging,” said Pavlik. “But when you take a look at the semester of our student-athletes, they’ve had classes, projects just like you do.”

Pavlik also touched on the importance of the squad being during this time of year, as rest can bring a team a distinct advantage when it’s time to step on the court.

“It’s the difference between hitting a ball underneath a block cross court and in by this much to now because I’m a little tired. I can only jump this much higher and I hit the same shot and it’s out by this much,” said Pavlik.

This season for the blue-and-white has been an all-around team effort, marked with players charting close to the top of the leaderboards in major statistical categories.

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman has proven himself once again as one of the top offensive threats in all of that nation with his career year for the Nittany Lions, totaling 274 total kills.

Redshirt senior libero Will Bantle has highlighted the defensive side of the court all season long, recording 162 digs on the season and hitting the 600 career dig mark this season, only the 10th Nittany Lion ever to hit that mark.

But one of the biggest standouts of this season has been sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu.

The strides Ezeonu has made from last season to this season are impeccable, going from only 16 kills last season to 175 kills this season.

With its last match of the regular season on Friday against University of Charleston, Penn State looks to carry all of its momentum into the postseason.

