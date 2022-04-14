For a majority of the 2022 campaign, No. 2 Penn State has become synonymous with victory — since Jan. 28, to be exact.

This date marks the last time the Nittany Lions left the court on the losing end, currently riding a nation-high 18-match winning streak heading into the final week of the regular season.

Having already clinched the EIVA regular-season title, all eyes have been cast upon the blue and white as potential favorites to hoist hardware in May.

Despite all of the buzz and national recognition surrounding Penn State, coach Mark Pavlik and his squad are focused on making the most of the day at hand.

“I think that we can become a little bit better,” Pavlik said. “It all starts with how we practice today, tomorrow and the day after that.”

The top seed of the conference tournament has been locked into the hands of the blue and white since April 2, so the past week of matchups have had no implications as to where Penn State stands ahead of postseason play.

However, Pavlik said his team has no reason to lay off the gas now, as this is a great opportunity to “fine-tune” certain aspects of its match as the regular season comes to an end.

“The guys prepare just like they do any other week,” Pavlik said.

Avoiding complacency has allowed the Nittany Lions to grind their way through the EIVA with an undefeated conference record at 15-0 and just one opponent left on the schedule.

A victory against Charleston on Friday would chalk this year’s team into the record books, marking Penn State’s first perfect season in conference play since 2015.

With a few hefty achievements already under Penn State’s belt to this point of the season, Pavlik mentioned that he doesn’t want to “undersell” any of his team’s accomplishments thus far.

With that being said, the 28-year head coach and the Nittany Lions still have a long road ahead of them in pursuit of a national title.

“I’m very pleased with the trajectory that we’re on. I like the way we’re headed,” Pavlik said. “But are we satisfied? No.”

Penn State has made the trip to the NCAA Tournament 22 times with Pavlik at the helm, including a streak of Final Four appearances from 1999-2013. His lone national title — the program’s second — came in 2008, a year in which he also won Coach of the Year honors from both the AVCA and Volleyball Magazine.

One of those 22 tournament trips came just a year ago after a 22-4 campaign and an EIVA title, but the Nittany Lions were sent home after an opening-round defeat to Lewis.

With a handful of returning starters from 2021, Penn State will enter this year’s postseason with a great deal of both talent and tournament experience.

“We’re all back. We’ve all been there, done that,” Pavlik said. “I’m curious to see where we go next. I think the curiosity that we all have is OK.”

The next major step for the Nittany Lions is the EIVA championship, a match Pavlik’s teams have played in all but one year since he took over in 1995.

For the time being, Pavlik’s focus is putting his team in the right position to continue its winning ways, and it all begins with the health of his players.

“I truly believe teams that are well-rested going into this stage of the season hold a distinct advantage amongst the others,” Pavlik said. “Rest is of huge importance right now. It’s about making sure we’re as fresh as we can be at the end of the year.”

