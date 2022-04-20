After tearing its way through the regular season, No. 2 Penn State’s road to postseason hardware starts now.

With the first round of the EIVA Tournament set to begin on Wednesday, an automatic bid to the semifinals for top-seeded Penn State and Harvard will grant both teams an extra day of rest and preparation while the remainder of the conference dukes it out.

When the Nittany Lions take the court on Thursday, they'll be greeted by a home crowd at Rec Hall, the venue of this year’s conference tournament.

Last time out, the blue and white kept its historic win streak alive in the regular-season finale, capturing its 19th consecutive victory in a 3-1 decision against Charleston on Friday.

It's been nearly three months since Penn State’s last loss, currently holding the nation’s longest active win streak.

“I like the way we’ve shored things up in the past couple of weeks,” Mark Pavlik said.

The Nittany Lions took the first two sets from Charleston in convincing fashion before dropping their first frame in the last six matches in a 25-15 third-set defeat.

The setback didn’t phase the blue and white, as it jumped out to an astounding 15-2 lead in a 25-12 victory in the fourth set. A strong defensive effort silenced Charleston in the frame, as the Golden Eagles hit negative at -0.120.

Penn State left the building with its 16th EIVA victory of the season, clinching an undefeated conference record for the first time since 2015.

Senior outside hitter and now two-time EIVA Player of the Year Brett Wildman ended the regular season on a high note, collecting a team-high 12 kills followed by junior outside hitter Jack Shampine’s 11.

Handling the Nittany Lions’ serves was no easy task for Charleston, as evidenced by a total of eight aces. Senior setter Cole Bogner paced the team, collecting four aces of his own on the afternoon.

Now entering its first-round bye, Penn State will prepare to square off against the winner of Saint Francis and Princeton.

The Red Flash and the Tigers enter Wednesday’s quarterfinal match having split their two regular-season outings. Princeton came out on top in the most recent affair, taking down Saint Francis in three sets.

The conference rivals have been evenly matched over the past few years, with Princeton holding a slight 6-4 edge in the last 10 outings.

Penn State hasn’t had any trouble against either squad this season, sweeping both teams during the regular season.

In two matchups this year against the Nittany Lions, Saint Francis failed to win a single set. The blue and white’s serving set the tone of each match, tallying a combined 13 aces.

The last outing between the two teams on April 2 resulted in a conference-clinching victory for Penn State, capturing its 35th regular-season title in program history.

On the other hand, Princeton put up a valiant effort in its most recent defeat against the blue and white on March 18. Three of the four sets were decided by four or less points, including a 25-23 Princeton victory in the third frame.

If Penn State is tasked with taking the Tigers in the semifinals, it will need to keep an eye out for sophomore outside hitter Ben Harrington, who totaled a whopping 17 kills in the last contest between the two teams.

Harrington was recently named to the 2022 All-EIVA first team alongside seven Nittany Lions.

Meanwhile, Princeton’s Ben Thompson was named the conference freshman of the year, and junior outside hitter Nate Thompson was an honorable mention in this season’s all-conference awards.

However, Pavlik and the Nittany Lions will be prepared to take on any team that stands in their way of a 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance under the newly named EIVA Coach of the Year.

“Just keep winning, baby,” Pavlik said.

