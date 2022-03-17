Penn State hit lucky No. 11 on Sunday.

Eleven stands for the team’s wins on the bounce going into this week’s matchup with Princeton.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 3-1 victory against Ohio State, completing a 2-0 season sweep over the Buckeyes.

The blue and white especially shined in Game 2 of the series, when the offense put on a clinic. Penn State finished that match with 55 kills on a .474 hitting percentage against the Buckeye defense.

While the offense was strong for the match’s entirety, the highlight of the match was the Nittany Lions’ play in the fourth and final set, which Penn State took 25-15.

The blue and white recorded 16 total kills in the set on .789 hitting percentage, while not allowing a single tie or lead change to occur.

“To come back out, it didn’t look like we were pressing,” coach Mark Pavlik said. “We made some good serves. We made some good block moves.”

When the blue and white go on a run or build up a commanding lead, Pavlik said his team can be tough for opposing squads to come back against.

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman once again showed why he’s one of the top offensive threats in the nation, recording 17 kills. Meanwhile, senior setter Cole Bogner dished out 46 assists.

Princeton is coming into this rematch against the Nittany Lions with a 5-11 overall record on the season.

Previously dropping their matchup against No. 8 Ball State 3-0, the Tigers are currently on a three-match losing streak.

Princeton only racked up 33 total kills on a .234 hitting percentage against the Cardinals, while the defense gave up 41 total kills.

However, the Princeton defense blocked six shots and earned 26 digs as well.

Sophomore outside hitter Ben Harrington contributed a team-high 12 kills for the Tigers, while senior setter Joe Kelly put up 30 assists.

In February, the last time Penn State faced the Tigers, the Nittany Lions took the victory with a 3-0 sweep.

The blue and white offense took over throughout much of that match, especially in the third set when Penn State outscored the Tigers 25-7. Hitting seven service aces was a highlight for the Nittany Lions during the match.

The blue and white defense will have to focus on sophomore outside hitter James Hartley, who tallied nine kills the last time these two teams met.

One of the main keys for Penn State in this match is to bring the same defensive energy it brought on Feb. 4. The Nittany Lions held Princeton to a .016 hitting percentage and blocked nine of Princeton’s shots in the outing.

Pavlik and company are looking to keep their hot streak rolling, as this match against Princeton begins the second half of their season, but Pavlik said there’s always room for improvement.

“I think anytime improvement is measured in refinement rather than relearning, you’re in a good position,” Pavlik said. “I think we are trying to find ways that we can get a little bit better.”

Going into this matchup against a young team like Princeton, Pavlik discussed the importance of putting pressure on the competition and trying to accelerate even while ahead on the scoreline.

“We keep pressure on the team by not allowing them to get us in trouble,” Pavlik said. “When all of a sudden it’s 11-9 and they can’t close the gap, it now becomes, ‘Oh my god, let me hit this ball harder.’”

“When you keep pressure on with your serving, it generally becomes a ‘I got to do something with this ball that they can’t do yet.’”

