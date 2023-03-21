After snapping a five-game losing streak in its last match, No. 15 Ohio State looked to keep the momentum going as it traveled to Rec Hall to face newly No. 1-ranked Penn State

The Buckeyes did just that, stunning the Nittany Lions on their home court in a 3-2 win.

The Buckeyes jumped out to an early 6-1 lead going into Penn State's first timeout, capitalizing off critical mistakes from the home team.

Despite the slow start, Penn State seemed to compose itself quickly, closing the game to 14-13 and forcing Ohio State to call its first timeout through a high-powered offensive attack.

With back and forth action throughout, Ohio State was able to take the first set 25-21, taking advantage of the Nittany Lions’ six errors and 0.111 hitting percentage.

The Nittany Lions started to get things going in the second set, jumping out to a quick 5-1 lead on a perfect hitting percentage.

Performing well both offensively and defensively, Penn State was able to maintain a 13-10 lead heading into its first timeout of the set.

With a huge kill from junior Toby Ezeonu, Penn State claimed the second set 25-18 to even the match at 1-1.

Unlike the first two sets, the third set began as a back and forth battle with each team even at four apiece

Although the game was seemingly split at the start, the Buckeyes began to showcase their talent, pulling ahead 15-10 using their high powered offense and taking advantage of critical mistakes by the Nittany Lions.

Seemingly unfazed by the Buckeyes efforts, Penn State dug itself out of a huge hole and evened the game at 19-19.

Through a combination of good play at the net and a few minor mistakes by the Buckeyes, Penn State claimed the third set 25-22 taking the overall lead in the match 2-1.

Heading into the fourth set, the blue and white looked to hold off Ohio State and close out the match.

The Buckeyes were able to jump out to a 6-4 lead early in the fourth set, taking advantage of errors on both serves and in play.

Despite falling behind early in the set, the Nittany lions quickly composed themselves and took an 8-7 lead on four kills.

After losing the lead, the Buckeyes flipped the script, regaining a 12-9 lead over Penn State.

The Buckeyes pulled themselves ahead by capitalizing off of six errors by the Nittany Lions, but with its back against the wall, Penn State fought back and brought the score to 23-20 to close the gap.

Despite the Nittany Lions’ efforts, the Buckeyes claimed the fourth set 25-21 and forced a fifth and final set to decide the winner.

The final set started neck and neck with both teams even at three a piece.

Despite close play most of the set, a critical miss by Ohio State’s Jacob Pasteur had it trailing 8-5 on the switch over.

With a huge kill by Pasteur, the Buckeyes claimed a 12-11 lead in the closing moments of the match.

Despite the momentum swing in Ohio State's direction, the tides turned in Penn State's favor as it took the lead 13-12.

With a crucial mistake on the Penn State return, Ohio State reclaimed the lead 14-13, looking to close out the match.

With an ace on the final serve, the Buckeyes were able to pull off the upset and defeated the No. 1 team in the country.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE