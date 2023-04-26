Since January, some of the best volleyball teams around the country have been patiently waiting for the first week of May.

Now, the bracket for the NCAA Championship tournament is set as of Sunday afternoon.

Seven teams, including Penn State, will battle for the national title starting on Sunday in Fairfax, Virginia, at George Mason’s Eaglebank Arena.

No. 1 Hawai’i, No. 2 UCLA, No. 4 Long Beach State, No. 6 Grand Canyon, No. 9 Ohio State and King University all potentially stand in the way of coach Mark Pavlik and the Nittany Lions hoisting their first national trophy since 2008 and their third in program history.

Here’s a preview of next week’s national tournament, including Penn State’s path to the top and potential matchups for the blue and white along the way.

Ohio State, King University to kick off tournament on Sunday

Before the May action begins, Ohio State will match up with King University on Sunday night to decide who advances to the quarterfinal round.

Sunday’s winner will face Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on May 2.

The Buckeyes and the Tornado will play each other for the first time this season.

King University goes into the tournament with a 16-15 record, but it finished the season better than it started.

The Tornado got off to a five-match losing streak to begin the regular season but recently won the Conference Carolinas title over first-seeded North Greenville in five sets.

Ohio State enters the match as one of the country’s hottest teams. It finished with an overall 22-9 record and hasn’t lost a match in over a month.

The Buckeyes’ 11-match win streak entering the NCAA Tournament includes their recent conference tournament, which they won with a 3-1 victory over Ball State in the MIVA Finals.

Led by outside hitter Jacob Pasteur and setters Noah Platfoot and Michael Wright, Ohio State’s attack ranked fourth in the nation in both kills and assists per set and also finished ninth in hitting percentage.

Ohio State will be heavily favored in the first-round match, as it finished the season as the nation’s ninth-ranked squad in the last AVCA poll before the tournament.

The Nittany Lions will await Sunday’s results to begin preparing for their quarterfinal matchup in Fairfax.

Penn State and Ohio State met twice in the regular season, splitting the two matches.

On Jan. 7, the Nittany Lions came out on top with a 3-1 victory. Nittany Lion setter Cole Bogner went for 42 assists, and middle blocker Owen Rose dominated the net with seven blocks.

Later on in March, the Buckeyes gave Penn State some trouble, though. Ohio State came out on top in five sets, barely sneaking by in the fifth set with a 15-13 advantage.

The blue and white did not play the Tornado this season.

Should Ohio State beat King University, there will be another chapter in the classic Ohio State-Penn State sports rivalry in a playoff environment.

Despite playing in two different conferences in Division I men’s volleyball, the Big Ten rivals could be due for a volleyball playoff meeting.

Long Beach State, Grand Canyon, UCLA own top half of bracket

Meanwhile, the other side of the bracket already has a confirmed matchup.

Long Beach State and Grand Canyon will play in the other quarterfinal match at 5 p.m. on May 2, with the winner moving on to play UCLA in the semifinals on May 4.

The Nittany Lions wouldn’t have to face the Beach, the Lopes or the Bruins until a potential championship matchup on May 6.

Long Beach State and Grand Canyon earned the two at-large bids available for the tournament after each squad finished with 20-plus wins on the season.

The Beach recently fell in the Big West tournament’s semifinal round to UC Irvine, 3-0. Hawai’i ended up winning the conference title.

On Jan. 25, Long Beach State and Penn State played in their only meeting this season in Happy Valley. The Beach came out on top, using 17 kills from outside hitter Clarke Godbold and eight blocks from opposite hitter Simon Torwie to take the match in four sets.

On the other side of the floor, the Lopes will play in their first NCAA Tournament in program history. They didn’t play Penn State this season but did have some tough wins over No. 9 Ohio State, No. 5 UC Irvine and No. 10 Pepperdine.

Grand Canyon will look to top the Beach and make a deep postseason run after the best season in program history.

UCLA earned an automatic bid to the semifinal round as the national tournament’s No. 1 seed after finishing the year with a 29-2 record.

Bruins coach John Speraw and Pavlik’s Nittany Lions played in two matches this season. The first was in Rec Hall on Feb. 4, where Penn State won in four sets.

The more recent match was on March 9 in Honolulu, where UCLA topped Penn State in five sets. The fifth set ended with a 15-10 score.

Penn State has already seen two of the three teams in the top half of the bracket this season. If the blue and white reaches the championship round for the first time since 2010, UCLA, Long Beach State or Grand Canyon will be awaiting.

Hawai’i awaits with a potential Nittany Lions victory in quarterfinal

The nation’s top-ranked team in the most recent AVCA poll, Hawai’i, will be waiting in the semifinals to face one of Penn State, Ohio State and King University.

If Penn State advances past the quarterfinals, it’ll have its hands full with the Rainbow Warriors.

Hawai’i is looking to three-peat as the national champion this season; last year, it swept Long Beach State in the championship, and in 2021, it did the same to BYU.

The Rainbow Warriors have dominated Division I men’s volleyball the past few seasons. This year, they enter the tournament with a 28-2 record.

However, one of those two losses was to the experienced Nittany Lions.

On March 10, Penn State took down Hawai’i in four sets. The Nittany Lions hit .302 as a team and held the Rainbow Warriors to .250 hitting. Penn State opposite hitter Cal Fisher made his mark with a double-double (12 kills and 10 digs).

Hawaii’s only other loss was to Long Beach State on March 17.

The road to the title will be tough for Penn State. It’ll start on May 2 with either Ohio State or King University, and if the Nittany Lions win that match, they’ll have a date with the back-to-back defending champions on May 4.

With a potential win in the semifinals, Penn State would look to take down either UCLA, Grand Canyon or Long Beach State in the championship.

The road to a national title won’t be easy for the Nittany Lions in the slightest. But the team’s talent, experience and intensity could help it bring the NCAA title back to Rec Hall after a May trip to Fairfax.

