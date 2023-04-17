Penn State Men's Volleyball vs. Charleston (WV), Owen Rose

Penn State middle blocker Owen Rose (13) prepares to hit the ball during the Men's Volleyball game against Charleston (WV) in the South Gym at Rec Hall on Friday, April 14, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-0.

 Tyler Mantz

Owen Rose is back at it again.

The Penn State sophomore middle blocker was named the EIVA Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his contributions to his team’s two wins over Charleston (WV).

It was third time this season that Rose has snagged the weekly award.

Rose racked up 10 blocks between two matches last weekend, while also chipping in nine kills on .467 hitting offensively.

Penn State will host the EIVA Tournament this weekend, where Rose and others will look to secure the team’s first conference title in two seasons.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags