Owen Rose is back at it again.

The Penn State sophomore middle blocker was named the EIVA Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his contributions to his team’s two wins over Charleston (WV).

It was third time this season that Rose has snagged the weekly award.

The 2023 regular season comes to an end, but first our final weekly honors before everyone heads to State College, Pa., for the EIVA Tournament.Congrats to:🏐 Brady Wedbush, Princeton🏐 Owen Rose, Penn Statehttps://t.co/cB1V81zFnq — EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) April 17, 2023

Rose racked up 10 blocks between two matches last weekend, while also chipping in nine kills on .467 hitting offensively.

Penn State will host the EIVA Tournament this weekend, where Rose and others will look to secure the team’s first conference title in two seasons.

