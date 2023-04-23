“Defense wins championships” has been an accurate quote for most sports, and Penn State proved it’s not outdated.

Last season, Princeton stunned the Nittany Lions in the conference tournament thanks to its defense, ending Penn State’s postseason much earlier than expected.

On Saturday, the blue and white got revenge on the Tigers in a dominant defensive performance of its own, raising the EIVA conference championship in front of one of the loudest home crowds.

Entering this matchup, the Tigers’ offense was led by Ben Harrington, one of the most talented hitters in the conference and a forerunner in kills and service aces.

However, Harrington never found his hot hand at Rec Hall, finishing the match with only five kills and zero aces, along with seven hitting errors and a -. 091 hitting percentage.

“We knew Ben’s a great player, good arm, great serve, and we knew that they would look at him to score points,” Penn State coach Mark Pavlik said. “I thought we were in front of him pretty well. He kept coming at us, but we kept answering it.”

As a squad that has been aggressive on the service line all season, Penn State set the tone from its opening play with a couple of lightning deliveries, adding pressure on Princeton in every high-quality service, especially on Harrington.

The Nittany Lions kept targeting Harrington on the service line, giving the sophomore a tough time in receptions. In most of the first set, Harrington was taken out of the match without too many attacking attempts.

“Those guys [Penn State] were crushing balls; they’re one of the best serving teams in the country,” Princeton coach Sam Shweisky said. “To have [Cal] Fisher and [Brett] Wildman back-to-back serving, that was a lot for us to handle.”

The “catch and seek” strategy in serving not only kept Harrington off the net, but also limited setter Henry Wedbush’s ability to find his hitter. The All-EIVA second-team setter finished the match with only 20 assists, which was below his season average of 33.

As a team, Princeton finished the match with only 24 kills, and in none of the sets did it exceed a 0.10 hitting percentage —an ice-cold night for its offense due to the tremendous Penn State service pressure that took away free passes and easy attack attempts.

Besides strong serving, the defensive tenacity of the Nittany Lions also has been impressive. Although playing without one of the top defenders, Toby Ezeonu, who exited Thursday’s semifinal against George Mason due to an ankle injury, Penn State patched the vacancy with an inspiring team effort.

A couple of times when the ball catapulted out of bounds after being touched by Penn State’s blocker, Wildman and Cole Bogner sprinted and dived to save the possession in front of a frenzied atmosphere, maintaining relentless energy all match long.

With a solid net presence and gritty efforts, the Penn State defense was also boosted by sophomore libero Ryan Merk, who remained consistent all season and protected the backs of the Nittany Lions with several key digs.

The brilliant defense helped the blue and white clinch the conference title with a sweet taste, and it received praise from its opponents.

“Giving the hats off to Penn State for the incredible defense there,” Princeton team captain Alexander Mrkalj said. “If we can mimic the same level of play from Penn State with defensive tenacity, I think it will be a great battle next year.” ​​

