Four Penn State men’s volleyball players will be getting high-level training at the national level.

Cal Fisher, Cole Bogner, Brett Wildman, and Will Bantle were selected to the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program. It is a summer training program that will coincide with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The roster is composed of 24 collegiate players from across the United States. The team will train in Anaheim, California starting in late July.

Despite not playing internationally in 2021, the team will compete against similar programs from Bulgaria, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE