A week ago, Penn State was taken down to the wire by an underperforming Saint Francis squad.

Coming into the matchup, the Red Flash were just 1-8 on the young season and hadn’t defeated the blue and white since Feb. 14, 2017.

Yet, the in-state program took coach Mark Pavlik’s squad to a fifth set and almost secured its first win over the Nittany Lions in four years.

That performance from Penn State just seven days ago was a stain on an otherwise hot start to the campaign, but it won’t be the norm.

In fact, it was an anomaly.

The Nittany Lions rekindled their flame Saturday, defeating EIVA opponent NJIT 3-1 in the first of a two-game series.

Other than the second set, Penn State took control of all facets of the stat sheet — and was qualitatively better, too.

A very aggressive attack on offense, a stout defense and poise at the service line led the blue and white to get the win against the Highlanders in the series opener.

There were also a couple of new faces that got involved in the starting lineup, all of whom contributed to bringing Penn State back after an uncharacteristic performance against Saint Francis last week.

The blue and white were focused on their side of the net and doing what they do best this week and going into this game.

Pavlik was proud of his players and the ability for them to get back on track after an off game that took them down to the wire with five sets.

But now, to avoid another performance like its contest against Saint Francis, the team will need to continue its upward trend as it pushes through conference play.

“It was a really good effort by our guys, and we’ve got to be ready for tomorrow now,” Pavlik said.

Pavlik elaborated and said that this match against NJIT is what was to be expected by his team. There was simply an off performance last weekend against Saint Francis, and he has nothing to worry about going forward for his team.

“I think we were in the rhythm that we were in for the four matches against Ohio State and also for the first match against Saint Francis,” Pavlik elaborated.

And fans shouldn’t worry, either.

The blue and white team that was on the court today is the team that should be expected to be seen every game going forward.

What happened last weekend was a one-time thing — it’s not new for Penn State to have an off game every weekend and then bounce back the next.

“You look at the second match of the Saint Francis match and say ‘Yeah, we are better than that,’ and over the course of the year, teams have those ups and downs,” Pavlik said.

There is no reason to fret or worry about the Penn State team that showed up last weekend against the second match against Saint Francis because of the Penn State team that showed up Saturday against NJIT.

It redeemed itself.

The Nittany Lions have found their rhythm again and when they do that, they are almost impossible to stop or slow down.

“It’s just the execution level, guys are stepping up,” Pavlik added.

Off games happen and are expected even from teams as good as the blue and white. But it isn’t anything to amount to a new trend happening on the court during games or in practice.

Four Nittany Lion victories have been to the tune of three-set sweeps through just six total games this season.

Could they get better? Pavlik believes so.

“We’ll just keep training the offense, and I think we’re just going to get better and better as the year wears on,” Pavlik said.