Penn State stayed vigilant in its match against George Mason, and it paid off with its ninth win of the season.

A 3-1 victory in four sets led to the Nittany Lions handing the Patriots their second loss of the season and first conference loss of the 2021 campaign.

Coach Mark Pavlik and his team practiced resilience in Saturday’s match, which was shown in its point-by-point matchups in the first and third set.

“One of the strengths of our team is our athletic ability, and I am really pleased with our defense,” Pavlik said. “We knew going in that George Mason was going to take some balls, and there were going to be some situations where we would be in long rallies.”

The blue and white was put to the test Saturday when it was forced to chase the lead in the first set.

It was not until a timeout called by Pavlik and a substitution for Michal Kowal led to a turnaround in the game for the Nittany Lions, allowing them to take the lead for a strong 26-24 finish.

“[Kowal] has been serving very well this week,” Pavlik said. “We knew that we were going to try to get him in there, and he ended up with an ace on the first serve. It’s about playing the strengths of who we have on the team.

Kowal is a freshman outside hitter from Poland who has been making waves for Penn State recently in his first year in the EIVA.

Quick to recover from a close set, Penn State re-evaluated its game plan and quickly took the lead throughout Set 2, digging a deeper hole for the Patriots.

Penn State’s change in attitude left George Mason scrambling with five less service errors from the blue and white between Sets 1 and 2, and the Nittany Lions refused to give up any easy points.

“I don’t think it was a knockout win, but I think we won the larger share of the rallies,” Pavlik said.

Despite losing one set in overtime and another by five points, George Mason did not make this an easy win for the Nittany Lions and went into the third set with a lot of energy.

The closeness of this game was not lost on the Nittany Lions, as they were forced to close the score gap early, resulting in a second set being forced into overtime.

“This was a fairly emotional game, I think any time you are in this game, win or lose, there is a competitive pressure that you have to live through,” Pavlik said. “I think we’ve been in enough close games that we came back and shook off the loss of game three.”

Despite being down by a set, George Mason did not go down easy and brought the game to Set 4.

These two teams are top two in the EIVA and struggled to assert their dominance to one another, leading to heated interactions between teams.

But to the players on both sides of the net, the rivalry was welcomed.

“It’s George Mason, everybody loves to play them,” junior setter Cole Bogner said. “They are definitely our rivals.”

Bogner managed another 40 assists in tonight's game, ranking second in the EIVA with 350 total assists.

“With [Bogner] playing the offense that he did in game four, whether we streaked multiple points or just traded side-outs, we had control of that game.”

The fourth set was a quick win for Penn State, starting with a seven-point run for the Nittany Lions before taking the win 25-16.

“Even though we lost game three, I think we got into a really good side-out fit,” said Pavlik. “It certainly continued in game four and it allowed our defense to roll.”

