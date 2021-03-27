Penn State finished out its regular season home slate with a bang.

In what will be the Nittany Lions’ last match at Rec Hall for a while, the blue and white continued its dominance against Sacred Heart.

The match was never in doubt as Penn State recorded its 10th straight victory and seventh straight sweep with a 3-0 victory over the Pioneers Saturday afternoon.

The match also featured a heavy rotation with 12 players seeing time on the court, 11 of whom tallied at least one kill.

This win also marked a milestone for coach Mark Pavlik as he tallied his 600th career win as a head coach, extending his lead as the winningest active head coach in Division I men’s volleyball.

Penn State is now 16-2 on the season, and its 13-1 mark in the EIVA is good for first place in the league.

Errors plague Sacred Heart

It is no secret that errors play a big part in the outcome of any sport. The same goes for every volleyball match.

In Saturday’s affair, Sacred Heart piled on the errors, recording 21 attack errors in the match. On the other side of the net, the Nittany Lions recorded only 12 attack errors in the entirety of the match.

The lopsided amount of errors was one of the biggest factors that directly contributed to the Nittany Lions blowout win over the Pioneers.

Penn State demonstrates excellent depth

Saturday’s match between Penn State and Sacred Heart featured a vast rotation on Penn State’s end, with 12 players appearing at some point during the match.

This was something the Nittany Lions showcased during Friday’s match against the Pioneers, where 12 players also played at some point.

The blue and white’s rotation also didn’t include reigning national player of the week, Cal Fisher, and reigning freshman of the week, Michael Valenzi. Both players didn’t appear in either of the two matches against the Pioneers.

Teamwork makes dream work

Yet another disparity between Penn State and Sacred Heart came on the offensive side of the net.

Setter Cole Bogner, who was recently honored as the EIVA’s Offensive Player of the Week, recorded 20 of the Nittany Lion’s 34 assists in two sets on Saturday. The Pioneers recorded 16 assists as a team.

Bogner’s ability to set up open kills for his teammates played a huge factor in the Nittany Lions’ advantage in hitting percentage, which weighed in at 35.1%. Meanwhile, the Pioneers recorded a hitting percentage of -4.1%.

It’ll be hard for any team to win when the difference in hitting percentage is that big, let alone against a red-hot Penn State team that has shown no signs of slowing down any time soon.

