With consistent production throughout the week, Cal Fisher earned his second EIVA Offensive player of the Week on the season

After finishing 2-0 this week against its conference rivals George Mason, Penn State rallied with momentum and garnered more recognition.

With a brilliant performance at the net, graduate student opposite hitter Cal Fisher was named the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week, his second award on the season.

Fisher finished with 27 kills on a .479 hitting percentage in two matches, adding six blocks and three aces.

He led the Nittany Lions with 196 kills on the season and ranked fourth nationally, averaging 0.67 aces per set.

