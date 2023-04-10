With consistent production throughout the week, Cal Fisher earned his second EIVA Offensive player of the Week on the season

After finishing 2-0 this week against its conference rivals George Mason, Penn State rallied with momentum and garnered more recognition.

This week's EIVA honors go to a pair whose teams scored two wins each in their weekend series:🏐 Cal Fisher, @PennStateMVBALL 🏐 Trevor Schultz, @HarvardMVB https://t.co/VKZhjBsp6t — EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) April 10, 2023

With a brilliant performance at the net, graduate student opposite hitter Cal Fisher was named the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week, his second award on the season.

Fisher finished with 27 kills on a .479 hitting percentage in two matches, adding six blocks and three aces.

He led the Nittany Lions with 196 kills on the season and ranked fourth nationally, averaging 0.67 aces per set.

