Despite a premature conclusion to its campaign, Penn State dominated its competition during the 2022 season.

The blue and white hit a historic level of success across its most recent regular-season slate, and its success in the mundane portion of the season left many scratching their heads after a surprise exit to Princeton last Thursday.

Starting Jan. 29, the blue and white embarked on a 19-game winning streak where its level of dominance was evident. Penn State outscored its opponents 57-7 during the stretch on the way to a 22-4 record.

The Nittany Lions also statistically improved in many areas from last year.

On the offensive side, Penn State recorded 1,152 kills, a .338 hitting percentage, 1,084 assists and 176 service aces. In all but service aces, the Nittany Lions were better than they were in the 2021 season with just one extra game.

Sixty or more kills were tallied in two contests. Sixty-one were recorded last Thursday against Princeton while 60 were recorded on Jan. 29 against Long Beach State.

The Nittany Lions hit 50% or greater in three contests. Its highest total was .537 against Harvard on March 25. The second-highest was .500 against Saint Francis on Feb. 19 and Charleston on March 4.

The defensive side was just as stellar, with Penn State improving in total blocks (181) and digs (756) from the previous season.

While not better than the 2021 season, the Nittany Lion defense held opponents to a .221 hitting percentage and 937 kills.

One game that stood out, in particular, was against Charleston. The blue and white defense held the Golden Eagles’ offense to a -.031 hitting percentage and tallied 11 blocks.

The closest the defense got to holding an offense to a negative hitting percentage was on Feb. 12. That day, the blue and white held Sacred Heart to a .039 hitting percentage.

While statistically dominant, the Nittany Lions struggled against tougher competition from the West Coast.

In its three matches against UCLA, USC and Santa Barbara, Penn State got outclassed 9-2 on sets. Against the Trojans and the Gauchos, the Nittany Lions’ defense gave up a .402 and .471 hitting percentage, respectively.

While recording 47 kills and a .278 hitting percentage against USC, Penn State’s offense fell silent as well.

The Nittany Lions recorded 45 kills, but coach Mark Pavlik’s squad was held to a .155 hitting percentage on Jan. 22 against the Bruins. The blue and white followed that performance up with a season-low 33 kills on a .247 hitting percentage against the Gauchos on Jan. 28.

After struggling on the biggest stage of the regular season in the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge and the Battle of the Bigs, the Nittany Lions went on their tear through the EIVA.

In its return to the playoffs, the blue and white saw the return of its struggles in the limelight.

After holding Princeton to 22 kills and a .016 hitting percentage in February, the blue and white defense allowed 56 kills and a .319 hitting percentage in its first conference tournament match.

Also, if there was a weakness the Nittany Lions showed throughout the season, it was inconsistency from the service line.

After recording just 389 service errors during 2021, the Nittany Lions tallied 437 during 2022. The greatest number of errors (23) occurred on March 13 against Ohio State.

Its serving woes played a role in the semifinal loss as Penn State committed 20 errors from the line. During the first two sets where the Nittany Lions went down 0-2, they committed 14 combined.

Problems converting on kills surfaced, as the hitting percentage regressed from .347 on March 18 to .289 in the semifinals clash with the Tigers.

Despite the offensive woes with hitting and serving, the Nittany Lions tallied a season-high 61 kills.

While Penn State looked dominant on paper, its tyrannical reign in the EIVA masked the issues it had when facing tougher competition. This certainly played a role in the NCAA selection committee’s decision last Sunday.

The four losses, combined with Long Beach State beating UCLA earlier in the season, played a factor in Penn State being left out of the tournament despite a 23-4 record and a No. 2 national ranking.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE