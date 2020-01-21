Penn State didn’t have the season it had hoped for in 2019.

The Nittany Lions failed to defeat a ranked opponent, and the team finished with an even 15-15 record.

They opened the 2020 season with two more losses against ranked BYU, but took down two ranked squads in then-No. 12 Loyola Chicago and then-No. 5 Lewis this past weekend. Though the second match went to all five sets, it only took three to defeat Loyola Chicago.

The 2020 squad has had a much more promising start to its young season than did its predecessors, as this time last year the team stood at 1-2, with the win coming against lesser competition. But only four games in, this hopeful 2020 campaign is just getting started.

The Nittany Lions are slated to face a total of twelve ranked teams throughout this young season, meaning that the squad will be tested frequently throughout the year.

Though it will be challenged, the team will have a tremendous opportunity to put themselves on the map and stand out amongst Penn State’s other athletic programs.

Coach Mark Pavlik, for one, has already seen the improvement in his players from last season to the present. He believes that his team had grown from last season’s struggles and is now better equipped to make their mark on the NCAA.

“They’re healthy, they’re bigger, stronger, faster, and they’ve seen this movie before,” Pavlik said. “This team has a resiliency streak in it from everything they went through last year, and it’s enabled them to roll with the punches better. I think that the credit that is due is to them and their outlook as to how they want to compete this year.”

The 26th-year coach also spoke about this season’s approach to playing so many ranked teams and how he plans to prepare his players for tough situations.

“You train to play the best that you’re capable of playing,” Pavlik said. “You worry about your side of the net, and you try to structure situations that these guys will understand that they’ll run into and that they’ll be comfortable with.”