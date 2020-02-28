Penn State completed its second straight near flawless victory.

The No. 10 Nittany Lions made its sixth win of EIVA play in straight sets (25-17, 25-13, 25-16) over No. 15 George Mason look simple.

Penn State has only taken a little over an hour to get the job done in the last two matches.

Below is how the Nittany Lions managed to stay in control over George Mason.

A hot opening set

Penn State returned to Rec Hall with the same energy it had in Tuesday’s match against St. Francis.

In fact, for the first 30 minutes of the opening set, George Mason couldn’t handle the dominant Penn State starting seven.

The Patriots trailed by half for the majority of the set. It wasn’t until the Nittany Lions were within four of set point that George Mason began to challenge Penn State.

Penn State recorded a hitting percentage of .333 compared to the Patriots’ .158 and by no surprise, it was Penn State’s outside hitter Cal Fisher who led the Nittany Lions to start the match off ahead 1-0.

Fisher finished the match with nine of Penn State’s 33 kills and recorded a hitting percentage above .400.

Steady and clean across the board

Eight total errors was the only blemish on Penn State’s solid performance of the night.

Although George Mason had completed a perfect match when it came to serving behind the line compared to Penn State’s several service errors, this had little effect on the Nittany Lions ability to win each rally and capitalize on almost every lead.

Each Nittany Lion that contributed to Penn State’s performance offensively, recorded a hitting percentage over .400 just after the second set.

Fisher, Henrick Falck Lauten, Brett Wildman, Jason Donorovich and Cole Bogner finished the match having completed the majority of Penn State’s kills.

Donorovich serves up a solid back line performance

Donorovich might have recorded Penn State’s lowest hitting percentage of the night, but he dominated where the points come easiest and quickest according to coach Mark Pavlik.

As the match progressed, the middle blocker became the Patriots defense’s worst nightmare.

Donorovich finished with five of Penn State’s eight service errors.

Contributing to Penn State’s overall dominant performance against the Patriots, Donorovich also finished with three kills and two blocks.