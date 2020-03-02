Penn State realizes there’s no time for all of the EIVA success to start becoming a distraction.

In the span of three weeks, the Nittany Lions went on to win seven matches, sweeping three of the last four against St. Francis, George Mason and Charleston.

What is now the longest win streak for Penn State in over three years has possibly become a reminder for coach Mark Pavlik’s team to not fall back into a previous behavior.

And after the successful weekend at home, two Nittany Lions described that each victory was nothing but earned and that Penn State can’t let its confidence be mistaken.

Cole Bogner and Jason Donorovich, two of Penn State’s top players over the course of the seven matches, want to make sure this program is handling the success the correct way.

“We have experienced in the past, where we saw ourselves as a little too cocky and we wanted to stress that each match is the match that we are looking forward to and that we want to focus in and not get too ahead of ourselves,” Bogner said.

As Penn State has recently discovered, the versatility its team has to offer, such as outside hitter Cal Fisher and libero Will Bantle, has allowed the Nittany Lions to instill such confidence into their style of play.

According to Donorovich, it's important that whether it’s his career high of six service aces or Fisher’s above average hitting percentage of .400, this confidence should only reach a certain level.

“We know that we have a bunch of ballers on our team. We just can’t get cocky,” Donorovich said. “Last year we were that young team and that team that really wasn't that experienced but now we got guys who know how to read this game and the level that we play at right now is super high.”

Pavlik feels that most of Penn State’s hard work that isn’t produced in front of an audience will always allow this team to present a humble mindset and being able to count on each teammate to uphold their training responsibilities has allowed this confidence to climb.

“The results are speaking for the efforts these guys are putting in on a day to day basis in the training gym. We have become a tough team to play against...,” Pavlik said. “You can interchange a lot of these parts on this team without the results changing much.”

Penn State, 11-6 overall, still has a total of 11 matches before the EIVA Tournament begins.

These 11 matches will be an opportunity for Penn State to continue adjusting certain Nittany Lions’ roles and transitioning their skills on the court as they will rematch the majority of teams they already have faced this season.

Just like the first meetups, Donorovich has full belief that round two with some of these opponents will turn out similarly if Penn State can remain confident.

“We bring that relentless effort every single night and we know that we are going to bring success to many parts of the game and if we have one thing slacking we have other things that can pick it up,” Donorovich said. “We’re just learning to adapt and with a lot of strong game plans we just can’t help but to execute pretty well.”