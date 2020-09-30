Jason Donorovich, a former standout middle blocker at Penn State, was announced as an assistant coach at Baldwin Wallace in Berea, Ohio.

Donorovich, a two-time All-EIVA selection with the Nittany Lions, was also a team captain at Penn State during his senior season.

The Lockport, New York, native had a successful career at Penn State as a middle blocker. He played 70 matches with a total of 354 kills and 194 blocks.

He was able to gain experience while he was a coach for the Penn State Boys Volleyball Camp and Niagara Frontier Volleyball Club.

"I'm excited to welcome Jason to our staff," Baldwin Wallace head coach Kyle Mars said. “His [Donorovich] knowledge of the game, experience and leadership abilities as a captain at the highest level will be very valuable for our young men as they establish themselves as collegiate players.”

