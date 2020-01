Penn State picked up its first two wins of the season over the weekend, and it was rewarded by moving up in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Nittany Lions moved up four spots to No. 10 on Monday.

Penn State swept then-No. 12 Loyola Chicago on Friday and followed it up with a come-from-behind victory against then-No. 5 Lewis. Loyola Chicago is now ranked No. 15, and Lewis dropped two spots to No. 7.

The Nittany Lions are 2-2 on the season and return on Friday, Jan. 24 against UCLA.