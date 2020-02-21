A weekend of competing in Connecticut and Massachusetts has Penn State hoping things take a turn for the better.

The past two seasons that Penn State hit the road to face Sacred Heart and Harvard, it didn’t leave in the healthiest condition.

The way Penn State’s schedule plays out, each year the order alternates between facing the Pioneers or the Crimson first and in two of the four previous matchups that were on the road, Penn State returned to Rec Hall with two of its dominant players injured.

In 2018 against Harvard, Penn State experienced its outside hitter Calvin Mende go down with a season ending injury. In 2019 against Sacred Heart, it was Penn State’s starting libero Will Bantle who had a season ending elbow injury in the second set.

This season, the Nittany Lions will have both Mende and Bantle at career peaks to begin it’s second weekend of EIVA play and head coach Mark Pavlik feels this might be one of the most critical factors it has to offer this season, and this weekend.

“Will is having an unbelievable year and I don’t know if people understand what they’re seeing in the men's game with a libero doing the things he is doing,” Pavlik said. “That’s a really big reason why we have been able to stay in the matches we have been in.”

Penn State will first take on Sacred Heart on Friday and in less than 24 hours prepare for Harvard where Pavlik wants attention during both matches to be on multiple aspects of the Nittany Lions’ performance.

“I really like how we were not in a hurry to block but we get there quickly and it comes with working with our guys at the top of their block and what they do with their hands,” Pavlik said. “It’s something we are starting to grow at.”

The success of Penn State’s performance across the board will arrive at the healthiness of Bantle — something Penn State will be excited to have for a change this weekend compared to last season.

“[Assistant coach] Ryan [Walthall] has been working with our passers and servers this year and I think the amount of opportunity he has worked in our practice for them has been awesome,” Pavlik said. “Now when you have a setter who is mobile and who can get to the ball in under control in the same position every time, that’s a help to.”

Last season against the Crimson, despite the loss of Bantle for half of the match, Penn State was able to have an overall solid performance.

The Nittany Lions also swept Sacred Heart hitting .343 on the match and produced 37 kills on 14 errors which was reached by the efforts of middle blocker Jason Donorovich and outside hitter Brett Wildman.

With these two of Penn State’s most reliable players on the roster this season and Bantle anchoring the Nittany Lions are already heading into the match with every advantage at its fingertips.

“Passing and serving is the least sexiest thing you do in this game, it can be boring, there are many miss serves because we are asking the servers to push their envelope and its really easy to get frustrated,” Pavlik said. “But when you have all the right tools, you then can be prepared.”