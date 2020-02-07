After seeing a four-game win streak turn to back-to-back losses, Penn State’s rollercoaster of a season will feature two more twists and turns this weekend.

The Nittany Lions will journey to Columbus, Ohio for an event in which they’ll face No. 5 Long Beach State and the No. 3 UC Santa Barbara on Friday and Saturday night, respectively.

The team has shown serious ability and potential through winning several key matches against formidable opponents. Taking down then-No. 5 Lewis University and then-No. 6 UCLA earlier this season, Penn State has certainly proven it has what it takes to compete at a high level.

Even so, the Nittany Lions’ impressive season has not been flawless. This past weekend the team suffered dissapointing losses at home to both Ball State and Ohio State, exposing weaknesses that the squad has struggled to address.

Inconsistent and streaky play has been among the biggest obstacles holding Penn State back this season. Senior Calvin Mende feels that the team needs to play its best volleyball night in and night out in order for it to live up to its fullest potential, but is confident that it will continue to improve in that category.

“Consistency in the game, connection with the setter… those are things that are always going to improve throughout the season,” Mende said. “We’ve seen really great points, and then a few blips on the radar haven’t been consistent, but it’s going to keep improving throughout the year.”

The two matches this weekend, both against challenging opponents, will serve as excellent opportunities for the team to become more consistent.

The first of the two, Long Beach State, defeated the Nittany Lions last season three sets to none. This time around, the Sharks come into the weekend ranked fifth in the nation at 5-1.

On Saturday, Penn State will face No. 3 UC Santa Barbara, which stands at 6-1 on the season. The former should be eager for a chance to redeem itself after falling to the Gauchos 3-0 last year.

After falling to two unranked teams at home last weekend, there is room for doubts and concerns surrounding Penn State’s play.

Pointing out that the majority of the team’s losses this season have only been decided by a few points, however, coach Mark Pavlik’s confidence in his players has not waivered.

Though both opponents pose daunting challenges for the Nittany Lions, the team is eager to come out of this weekend as winners, and Pavlik asserted that the Nittany Lions have what it takes to do just that.

“I think they’re going to come in and they don’t want to go into a losing streak. They don’t want to continue theirs, we don’t want to continue ours,” Pavlik said. “Historically, we’ve had some pretty good matches against Long Beach, or at least throughout my career, anyway. I foresee another one coming up on Friday.”