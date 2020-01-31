Carrying a four-game win streak with a talented, capable roster, Penn State began another weekend with an opportunity to build on its impressive season.

That wouldn’t be the case.

The No. 7 Nittany Lions hosted Ball State at Rec Hall on Friday night but fell to the visiting Cardinals, losing 3-0. Despite the momentum they carried with them, they came up short in what was their third loss of the season, falling to 4-3.

The first set of the match was intense and impassioned, with both teams exchanging leads nearly every few points.

A kill from the Nittany Lions forced the set into extra points, where the two sides continued to trade shots until the visitors came out on top, winning 30-28.

Several players contributed on offense, with sophomore Brett Wildman leading the Nittany Lions with five kills.

The match’s high-energy atmosphere carried into the second set, as the two squads once again took turns taking the lead from the other.

The visiting Cardinals began to pull away halfway through the set, however, picking up steam and continuing to build on their lead.

The Nittany Lions struggled to return some of their opponents’ volleys and failed to produce consistently on offense, registering a hitting percentage of just .071 for the second set. The home team ultimately conceded the set 25-19, looking to bounce back in the third.

Penn State looked determined and focused at the start of the third set, fighting to keep themselves in the match.

The Nittany Lions’ energy faded with every Ball State kill, however, and the latter began picking up steam yet again with a sizable lead.

Their hitting percentage dropped to just XX, which was not enough to push them past the visitors. The Nittany Lions lost the match 3-0 to the Cardinals.

Penn State struggled to hold onto the lead

The Nittany Lions found themselves trailing several times throughout all three sets.

Even in times when they were able to battle back to tie the score, any leads they acquired were short-lived.

This may have taken a toll on the home team’s mentality, as the further they fell behind, the more their play suffered.

Penn State’s struggle to climb out of those holes may be a problem for them going forward if it is not addressed.

An excess of errors held the Nittany Lions back

Though the score wasn’t out of hand, Penn State saw more errors in this match than it would’ve hoped for.

The Nittany Lions racked up 25 errors through three sets, nearly twice that of their opponents.

That statistic, coupled with a hitting percentage of only 0.146, contributed greatly to the team’s downfall on Friday night and could be a point of emphasis for the Nittany Lions in practice this week.

Penn State struggled to shift the momentum

Despite the Nittany Lions having the advantage of playing on their own court, the energy in Rec Hall often seemed to flow in Ball State’s favor.

Nearly every time the Cardinals gained a sizable lead, Penn State struggled to shift the momentum in their favor, allowing its opponents to continue picking up steam.

This is not an issue the team has displayed yet this season, and it may be a reason for concern heading into Saturday night’s match against Ohio State.