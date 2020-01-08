Penn State will be putting much of its season in the hands of its outside hitters in 2020.

The position will feature three key returning players — sophomore Brett Wildman, redshirt senior Henrik Falck Lauten and redshirt junior Bobby Wilden.

Throughout the new season, their skills will become most valuable to the Nittany Lions.

Wildman, Falck Lauten and Wilden, will fill the role of the experienced outside hitters for Penn State.

But their collective experience will become beneficial to more than just Penn State’s statistical performance each weekend and the Nittany Lions’ success on the court.

Their experience will now guide the younger members of the team, who will someday take their place on the court and, in less than four years, represent the future of one of Penn State’s primary positions.

“For our hitters, it’s now about getting prepared to handle the block. It will be about them feeling ready and getting experience with knowing what their bodies can do and becoming efficient with my attacking,” coach Mark Pavlik told the Collegian last April.

This offseason, Penn State added some depth to its outside hitting position.

With the addition of four incoming freshmen to Penn State’s program — Tim Herget, Jack Shampine, John Kerr and Gabe Hartke — there will be lots of room for Pavlik to experiment with his offense.

“It will begin to make sense to them as time goes on, the same way it did for Matt Anderson and Aaron Russel,” Pavlik said. “The physicality of a young hitter will develop over time and become consistent the same way it did for players like Brett.”

In 2019, Penn State’s finished with 1252 kills and 151 aces on the season, with 195 of those kills being produced by Wildman and 261 by Falck Lauten overall.

Penn State recorded a total hitting percentage of .274 which led the Nittany Lions to an overall record of 15-15 and 10-4 in the EIVA conference.

Even though it came up just short in the championship game of the EIVA Tournament, the 2019 season was still a successful one for an inexperienced team like Penn State.

But this year, Pavlik’s team has bigger goals and the play of its outside hitters will be one of the most important factors behind the Nittany Lions’ success on offense this season.

“I think we will see Brett and the other guys get better and better as the year goes on,” Pavlik said. “Increasing their jump and growing their arms is all part of the learning curve. It will allow them to not only score points but stop points from being scored by other opponents.”