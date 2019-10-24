Coming off a 15-15 season and an EIVA championship game appearance, Penn State will be playing against 19 different opponents, including 12 in nonconference play and seven in the conference.

Mark Pavlik’s squad will face off against 11 opponents that are ranked in the AVCA Top 15 in the 2019 season in nonconference play.

The Nittany Lions will start their season on the road with four games on two back-to-back slates. They face off against BYU on Jan. 10 and 11, then travel to Illinois to play against Loyola-Chicago and Lewis on Jan. 17 and 18.

The Big Ten/PAC 12 challenge is next as Penn State hosts UCLA and Southern California on Jan. 24 and 26 to kick off the season in the Rec Hall.

Ball State and Ohio State awaits next weekend, completing a four-game homestand.

The team will then journey to Columbus, Ohio to participate in the Big Ten/Big West challenge against UC Santa Barbara and Long Beach State on Feb. 6 and 8.

Seven straight EIVA matchups await Penn State with Princeton and NJIT at home on Feb. 14 and 15.

The team will then head on the road for three straight games against Sacred Heart, Harvard and Saint Francis on Feb. 21, 22 and 25. George Mason and Charleston await at Rec Hall on Feb. 28 and 29.

A three-game nonconference slate opens up March for the Nittany Lions, visiting Ohio State on March 8. The team will then head over to California to face off against UC San Diego and UC Irvine on March 11 and 13.

Penn State will head home for two games, one conference and the other to finish up the nonconference schedule. Saint Francis will be paying a visit on March 20, while Purdue Fort Wayne will round out nonconference play.

A New Jersey trip entails for the Lions to start off the final month of regular season play against NJIT and Princeton on April 3 and 4. The team’s final home games of the season will be against Harvard and Sacred Heart on April 10 and 11.

Charleston and George Mason will finish off the schedule on the road on April 16 and 18.

The EIVA tournament will be on April 23 and 25, and the NCAA tournament will run from April 30 to May 9 with the semifinal and championship at Fairfax, Virginia.