Penn State is currently undefeated in conference play, but there’s no time for preparation in order to keep the success rolling.

This past weekend, Penn State completed two solid performances in eight sets against Sacred Heart and Harvard. And after catching a flight to return home late Saturday night, the Nittany Lions have another road trip to St. Francis on Tuesday.

It doesn’t occur often that coach Mark Pavlik’s team comes across this type of scheduled matches, but this season it lands in EIVA play and for the sake of Penn State, St. Francis is in the same boat.

“The good thing is they are our travel partner and they did the exact same thing we did. They went five Friday night and three Saturday and got home late,” Pavlik said. “It’s not necessarily going to be about preparing as it is recovering so I think we are looking at regeneration.”

In fact, after the weekend, sophomore Cal Fisher had, producing 23 kills, five aces and his first career double-double on Friday. He then followed up by a similar performing similar on Saturday and in Pavlik’s eyes, the performance aspect of the match will be visibly present.

From here on out it’s all mentality according to him.

“At this point in the season, this practice this afternoon was not going to get a ton better or a ton worse and anything that we do to prepare is probably going to be more mental,” Pavlik said. “We’re going to say let's get ourselves feeling fresh and understand what we are facing tomorrow and prepare to meet that challenge.”

Starting libero Will Bantle feels that his team is heading into this week feeling accomplished and that this past weekend’s success against the Pioneers and Crimson should keep its level of adrenaline rushing.

“I think we feel pretty good and we definitely had to fight this weekend a little more than expected which is now a great feeling but going into Harvard we just wanted to go in, beat them and get home to rest for this week,” Bantle said.

Pavlik appreciates the approach Penn State is taking heading into a challenging week ahead but living up to it will be what the season continues to prove.

He mentioned that after the match on Saturday, it was brought to his attention the perspective someone beyond Penn State’s program has on the team.

He plans for the Nittany Lions to hold themselves to this perspective and focus on performing with the attitude of never letting down.

“From the outside looking in we have the attitude of saying ‘hey we can do this all night.’ How long do you want to do this because we are going to be right here and I think this team has taken pride in doing it that way,” Pavlik said.