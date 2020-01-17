One week ago, Penn State lost all six sets against BYU, even though it kept the score close in nearly every set.

On Friday, the Nittany Lions improved their performance in the biggest moments to beat No. 12 Loyola Chicago in three sets (33-31, 25-20, 25-16) on the road.

Loyola began the first set with an early lead but outside hitter Bobby Wilden produced multiple kills in under 10 minutes to put the Nittany Lions back in the set at 14-14. After several late rallies and set points saved, Penn State took the set 33-31.

After that tight first set, the next two sets were much easier for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State produced a big lead early in the second set and would end up winning the set by five points. The Nittany Lions would continue to remain consistent in the third set, taking a 15-5 lead and capitalizing on errors from the Ramblers to win the set easily.

Penn State finished the match with 47 kills and a team hitting percentage of .354.

Penn State sets the tone

On Friday, Penn State’s performance in the first set against Loyola was what it was missing last weekend against BYU.

Loyola gained momentum early and took a 7-3 lead on the Nittany Lions but the combination of outside hitter’s Brett Wildman and Wilden and middle blocker Jason Donorovich kept Penn State in the set as it continued to battle with the Ramblers.

For the majority of the set, Penn State was back and forth fighting for a lead with Loyola and after several ties, neither team could establish a clear advantage.

But the Nittany Lions recorded a hitting percentage of .326 that allowed their serve and pass game to remain dominant and allow them to compete through several Loyola set points.

Eventually, Penn State scored three straight points to win the set 33-31, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

Wildman leads the way

A kill by Wildman came when Penn State needed it most.

The Nittany Lions had just rallied from being down match point once again, and Wildman finished the set with a kill for Penn State’s first set win of the 2020 season.

This important kill was one of seven for the outside hitter in the first alone, where Wildman was the best player on the court and led Penn State’s offense.

The rest of the match saw the same result as Wildman put up five more kills in the second set and another two in the third, leading the way for the Nittany Lions in their straight-set victory.

Wildman went on to finish the match with 14 kills and recorded a hitting percentage of .312.

No easy games

Penn State’s win on Friday was important because it came against the No. 12 team in the country and got the team a win after losing to BYU twice last week.

But the Nittany Lions have another tough opponent next on their schedule.

Penn State will stay on the road on Saturday when it faces No. 5 Lewis, a team that the Nittany Lions lost to last season.

Just like in 2019, the Flyers are ranked inside the top 10 of the NCAA rankings. But this time, Penn State is a better team heading into the matchup.

The Nittany Lions will need to keep a high level of confidence and continue to serve and pass well if they are going to win on Saturday.