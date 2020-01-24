Three-Fourths of Bobby Wilden’s Penn State career has been about watching, never having to take off his warmup jersey or displaying his talents outside of the South Gym.

But now things have changed and Penn State requires the redshirt junior to be on the court, in order to sustain its rhythm of play.

And what has become rather unique and new to this season’s Nittany Lions is that Wilden has the opportunity to see the court and has been added to Penn State’s starting lineup.

Wilden has had an impact on the Nittany Lions best start in recent seasons, including three straight ranked victories, the most recent over No. 6 UCLA on Friday.

“I’m just really excited. It’s my fourth year here and I have been watching for three of those and it’s just all pure excitement,” Wilden said. “To be out there finally playing is very different but nice and I have learned to just take it one game at a time.”

Wilden’s impact to the offense on Friday night was nothing surprising in relation to what he has done so far this season.

It was the end of the first set and Wilden was five kills deep, setting the tone for the Nittany Lions offense along with sophomore Brett Wildman, who added to Penn State’s rather deadly serve game.

Wilden, along with Wildman were getting hot at this point in the match and both went on to earn a combined 23 kills on the night which carried Penn State past the pressure UCLA brought towards the end of each set.

The victory over the Bruins is the first in 12 years and finishing two sets with a hitting percentage over .500 was a first this season.

“I can’t say enough about the job our pin hitters had. I think each of them were putting balls away at over a 60-65 percent clip and when you have that kind of production from the pins, your passers just want to compete with the best server,” Penn State coach Mark Pavlik said.

According to Wilden, without this other outside hitter, Wildman, his ability to achieve success this year wouldn’t be possible.

“He’s just an incredible player and when you watch him you can just pick apart little things from his game that you kind of try and replicate in your own,” Wilden said. “Especially passing for me and when watching him and Will play and asking them questions along the way, I have been able to receive lots of tid bits of advice and it makes it much easier to pass next to them.”

For Wilden there is no fancy approach to entering each match. He is just satisfied with the chance to show what he can bring to Penn State, and it doesn’t look like it will ever being disappearing.

“I mean I’m just kinda a tall guy so I think that’s what I bring to this team—the physicality,” Wilden said. “Everyone else just makes my job really easy especially the passers and I only have one block to work with so when Cal gives it to me in good spots, it’s not too hard to put the ball down from there and make things possible.