Down 24-21 amid a heated, impassioned match against the visiting USC Trojans, the Penn State found itself one mistake away from going down two sets in a match that only takes three to win.

Had they allowed even one more kill from an opposing USC player, the Nittany Lions would be at a high risk of getting swept 3-0 and losing to a 1-5 team on their own court.

That, however, is not what happened.

The team rallied behind the leadership of redshirt senior Calvin Mende and redshirt junior Bobby Wilden to force the set to extra points before winning it 29-27. The team would go on to defeat the Trojans in five tightly-contested sets, winning the fifth 15-12.

The victory brought Penn State’s record to 4-2 on the season, sitting securely above the .500 win percentage mark and likely to move up from its No. 10 national ranking.

Had that one mistake been made in the second set, however, Penn State likely would have fallen to 3-3 courtesy of the 1-5 Trojans.

The difference in the clutch factor sets the Nittany Lions apart from other volleyball squads they have faced thus far.

Penn State has played its best volleyball with its back against the wall, when it needs a big play to gain an edge over the opponent in a close set.

In every close match it has played in this season, the team has played its best volleyball in the final points of the most competitive sets, dating back to its first match of the season against BYU.

Even two days prior to the victory over USC, Penn State found itself in the same situations against No. 6 UCLA. All three sets were decided by three or fewer points in the 3-0 sweep over the Bruins.

That ability to take control of the set in critical situations has characterized the Nittany Lions throughout the 2020 campaign.

Coach Mark Pavlik feels that his players have demonstrated poise and confidence in close sets for weeks. More importantly, he understands how that translates to tallies in the win column and what it could mean for the team’s potential for the rest of the season.

“I think they’re setting a standard for their level of competition,” the 24th-year coach said. “They’re not going to be afraid to look at a scoreboard and say, ‘We’re down one and they’ve got 24.’ That’s something that’s great to have this early in the season.”

Redshirt senior Jason Donorovich said that he and his teammates trust their abilities most in those critical situations, which is why they’ve been able to capitalize on so many opportunities.

“We really like to reiterate how much we trust our abilities and doing everything we can do on our side of the net,” Donorovich said. “Especially in those crunch times, we know we can just fall back on our fundamentals and let everything else carry itself.”

Brett Wildman, a sophomore and one of the team’s most prolific scorers, attributed his team’s clutch factor to its prior experience in do-or-die situations.

“I also think the confidence comes from the fact that we have been in so many of those close games,” Wildman said. “It’s not like we see the scoreboard say it’s 25-25 and say, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because we’ve been in that situation 10 times before.”