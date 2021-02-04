Penn State continued its winning ways against St. Francis with its third straight victory and fourth of the season.

The Nittany Lions swept the Red Flash in straight sets Thursday night, winning 25-17, 25-16, and 25-19.

After playing four straight games against Ohio State, the change in opposition was a welcome one for the blue and white.

Despite a lack of variety in competition, the Nittany Lions continued to impress against the Red Flash and are now undefeated at home in the 2021 campaign. Penn State won its prior two matches in straight sets as well and the blue and whtie haven’t dropped a set since a Jan. 23 loss to Ohio State.

Aggressive Attack Strategy

Penn State maintained a strong lead throughout all three sets of this match, which left St. Francis struggling to maintain its composure.

Throughout Thursday’s match, the aggression that Penn State exhibited was unmatched. The Nittany Lions ended their first set with 15 kills and a whopping 39 throughout the match.

Cal Fisher dominated the match with 15 kills of his own and 22 total attacks. St. Francis had no answer for Fisher’s excellent performance.

Concentration is key for the Nittany Lions

Penn State had to overcome several obstacles to come out victorious in Thursday’s match. One of those obstacles was St. Francis’ players trying to distract the Nittany Lions.

The Red Flash pulled every trick in the book to throw Penn State of its game. For instance, St. Francis players would shout startling phrases at the blue and white as they got closer and closer to winning set point.

As the game progressed, St. Francis’ attempts at distraction failed to bother the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s players kept their heads down and focused on the game. The blue and white only committed 13 service errors while having seven service aces.

Ball control improved

With the ball control that Penn State exhibited during Thursday’s match, it is no wonder the Red Flash was left in the dust by Penn State.

Cole Bogner was a big help in this area, contributing a total of 33 assists throughout the game after being named the EIVA offensive player of the week for his work in last week’s matches against Ohio State.

Throughout the Nittany Lions’ victory, Penn State out hit St. Francis .382 to .147. Such a wide margin is indicative of why the blue and white were able to coast to a victory.

