Penn State enters its second two-game losing streak this season, but it says nothing about this team.

After not winning a single set out of six in Penn State’s back-to-back home matches on Friday and Saturday, the road of success for the Nittany Lions has come to an end.

And despite Penn State being in the same place it started this season with two losses to BYU, the Nittany Lions aren’t allowing its winning streak to be forgotten, or its season to be set up for failure.

After an unsuccessful weekend against Ball State and Ohio State with double straight-set losses for coach Mark Pavlik’s team, there’s only one thing Penn State is focused on from here on out— consistency.

The hard-fought victories to No. 12 Loyola Chicago, No. 5 Lewis, No. 6 UCLA and USC that were just starting to define Penn State’s season were all about the Nittany Lions having consistency throughout the entirety of each match.

“That is the word from this weekend that we need to take away,” Brett Wildman said. “We would put ourselves in tough situations, played good volleyball and then got back into the game but then fall back into inconsistent patterns.”

According to Wildman, what might have seemed like two unfortunate losses was actually a reminder of what Penn State is capable of overcoming and performing better than.

“The bottom line is knowing this isn’t the type of volleyball we play and just knowing how we can play in the future. We’re not coming back to practice this week thinking we’re an inconsistent team because we’re not,” Wildman said. “Our top-level volleyball is up there with any of the best in the country and I mean that when I say it.”

Wildman finished the night with 13 kills and recorded a hitting percentage of .323 as Jason Donorovich finished with eight kills and recorded a hitting percentage of .500.

Despite the weekend outcome, these Nittany Lions were among several others who executed above-average performances in both defeats.

But this doesn’t erase the fact that in some aspects of each match against BSU and OSU, Penn State was looking to be more on top -- the way it was during its four-game winning streak.

“In some moments we broke down in things that we do really well and this is one of those weekends where we step back and say what do we have to do to be consistent team again that can stay that way throughout the entire game,” Pavlik said.

In terms of this inconsistent style of play and the losing streak becoming a pattern for the Nittany Lions, Pavlik knows that that just won’t be the case.

“When we played well, we played well and I liked our competition level against OSU better than BSU, we just kept coming back and that’s how we have to play all the time,” Pavlik said. “But thankfully it’s February first and we got some time with that.”