Sitting at 2-2 on the season coming into Friday’s match, the future of Penn State’s season was clouded with uncertainty.

Now, any doubt about the Nittany Lions’ ability has been replaced with promise and potential.

No. 6 UCLA has been known to be one of the more challenging teams to face the No. 10 Penn State in program history. However, the Nittany Lions came out with a pressured performance in their home opener and rolled over the Bruins in three sets ( 25-22, 29-27, 26-24).

Penn State set an aggressive tone for the match early in the first set, tallying several kills in the first few rallies. It took the set with the help of its .552 hitting percentage, outperforming the Bruins by a score of 25-22.

Redshirt junior Bobby Wilden asserted himself as a dominant force on the court as he led the team with five kills in the first set.

Both teams battled fiercely throughout a second set that was even closer than the first, as the teams exchanged leads nearly every rally.

A UCLA kill turned into a crucial point for the Nittany Lions as officials reversed a call allowing Penn State to take the set 29-27, building momentum for the team to carry into the third set.

The match stayed competitive throughout the third set, which came down to the final few rallies before Penn State pulled ahead. A decisive attack error from UCLA’s Cole Ketrzynski sealed the match and completed the Nittany Lions’ 3-0 sweep over the Bruins, much to the delight of fans at Rec Hall.

Penn State produces a powerful serve game

Penn State’s Wilden has added immense talent to Penn State’s offense this season, including the Nittany Lion’s strong serve game against the Bruins.

After playing an important role in the Nittany Lions’ last two victories, the junior continues to lead his team this season.

Penn State in the first set, with a dominating offense, recorded a hitting percentage of .552 as it carried over its energy and control into the rest of the match to finish with a hitting percentage of .412 on the night.

The combination of Wilden and Brett Wildman led Penn State to victory in each set with a total of 23 kills on the match.

Nittany Lions go up, winning first two sets early

The Nittany Lions came out strong against the Bruins by setting the tone early and taking the first set.

Even more importantly, they showed resilience in overcoming a five-point deficit late in the second set, rallying to come back and win the set in extra points.

The team’s ability to win both the early sets rather than concede the second put them in an advantageous position to win the match and possibly even sweep their opponents, which proved to be a crucial turning point that greatly contributed to the victory.

Penn State takes down its third ranked team

UCLA came into tonight’s match ranked sixth in the nation, and this victory came as Penn State's third win over a ranked team this season.

For a squad that didn’t defeat a single ranked team last year, the fact that it has now taken down three in just five games shows what this 2020 Nittany Lions team is capable of.

Currently sitting at No. 14 in the nation and likely to move up, Penn State finds itself in a great position early in the season and looks to build on its impressive campaign.