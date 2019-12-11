Penn State coach Mark Pavlik was selected as the EIVA Coach of the Decade.

Pavlik has won 111 conference play matches since 2010 and has coached in seven EIVA championships with the Nittany Lions.

The voting committee for the EIVA Coach of the Decade consisted of head coaches around the EIVA, including national volleyball media members as well.

Pavlik received 18 votes while George Mason coach Jay Hosack, was the runner-up with seven votes. Previously Hosack was on the coaching staff at Penn State till 2015.

Princeton coach Sam Shweisky, finished in third place with a total of five votes and was the the EIVA head coach of the year in 2019.