After 335 days, Penn State didn’t rely solely on its returners for guidance.

The Nittany Lions made their way back to Rec Hall to play their first match of the season Friday. They prevailed over Ohio State and took home their second win of the season in straight sets 25-16, 25-17 and 25-21.

In the victory, coach Mark Pavlik said it was the blue and white that played a cleaner game than the scarlet and gray.

“[Ohio State] ended up with 19 service errors while we only had five unforced errors,” Pavlik said, “I think we were doing a pretty good job, no matter where we passed the ball. We put up an awesome fight.”

Freshman outside hitter Michael Valenzi maintained a strong presence in the game with a total of seven kills and 11 attacks.

Valenzi and the rest of this year’s freshmen were put to work in tonight’s game and stayed in control of themselves for all three sets.

“[Valenzi] worked out all the butterflies,” Pavlik said. “He’s a pretty quick twitch athlete. His heavy arm is just going to get better and better.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

After many freshmen made their debut last weekend, Pavlik said the team could more easily blend younger and seasoned talent on the court together Friday. He believes playing upperclassmen and underclassmen at the same time should bode well for the team moving forward as it prepares for conference play.

“We are at a point where we need to get ready for the EIVA grind that’s coming up,” Pavlik said. “We’ve got to bounce back after a loss or bad performance and fortunately we have the opportunity to do that in these games.”

The first four matches of the season were technically non-conference ones while the upcoming 20 will count for the EIVA standings.

Despite a lack of fans at Rec Hall, the team found a way to be motivated for its first match at home.

“When I hear people, I know that means that we created our own energy,” said junior middle blocker Canyon Tuman, “Whether we lose a point or not, you have to bring the same energy to the game that you did at practice.”

While Penn State emerged victorious, there was a period during the third set where Ohio State was leaning toward turning the match around and held the lead for the majority of the set.

The Nittany Lions managed to turn things around after a timeout when co-captain and outside hitter Brett Wildman kickstarted a 5-1 Penn State run to help the Nittany Lions win the final set.

“We kind of just went back to the basics, we didn’t try to overcomplicate things,” outside/opposite hitter Cal Fisher said. “We knew exactly what we needed to do and we executed it.”

Fisher played a critical role in the victory with 20 total attacks and 10 kills. And in the last few points of the final set, it was his serving ability that guided Penn State to victory.

He recorded back-to-back service aces that gave Penn State a 24-20 lead that it did not look from.

“At the end I just took a nice, slower first step,” said Fisher, “I sped back into it and that helped a lot. One of the things we talked about was taking a deep breath, and our bench does a great job of reminding us of what we’re playing for every time we go back.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Key Penn State men's volleyball players to watch in 2021 While the final nine matches of Penn State’s 2020 campaign were canceled, the Nittany Lions’…