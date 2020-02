Penn State’s weekend losses to Long Beach State and UCSB caused it to move down in ranking from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Nittany Lions’ first loss of the weekend was in four sets to the 49ers who are now No. 4, and their second loss came in five sets to the Badgers, who stand at No. 3.

Penn State will begin EIVA play at home this weekend and will first face No. 11 Princeton on Friday and NJIT on Saturday.