Penn State couldn’t stay undefeated against Ohio State in its first series.

In a rematch after a season-opening 3-0 victory for coach Mark Pavlik, the Buckeyes did not make it easy for the Nittany Lions’ defense as three straight sets were won by Ohio State in an eventual 3-0 loss for the blue and white.

As the 11th seat in AVCA preseason rankings, Penn State gained redemption in its first match but lost control during the second one.

While communication has definitely improved for the Nittany Lions over the course of the last ten months, Ohio State forced a block into Penn State’s on-court chemistry during Saturday’s game.

“We’re always reminding them, or trying to guide them to communicate,” Pavlik said. “Meaningful communication is a part of the game.”

Despite the loss tonight, the players maintained a solid relationship and came together as a team to try and take down the Buckeyes according to Pavlik.

While this on-court synergy was a huge power play on Friday, Ohio State managed to turn the game around and take full control of its home court Saturday night.

With the loss of graduating seniors, Penn State teammates are forced to engage in a game with an entirely new set of people.

“For these boys, they went from having the benefit of nonverbal communication, of knowing what your teammates are thinking to being in an entirely new group of people,” Pavlik said. “They’re just trying to figure it out.

Penn State lost steam early in the game and was forced into a corner by Ohio State’s offense.

“I think the downfall was the consistency of execution and performance,” Pavlik said. “We gave up easy points to Ohio State tonight but in the end, we can better prepare for our games against them next weekend.”

Freshmen Michael Valenzi, Toby Ezeonu and Ian Argento made a strong appearance in their first collegiate matches despite not having any prior experience in Division I volleyball.

“When you look at the group today, they’ve been in the practice gym, but this is the first time they’ve faced any type of competition,” Pavlik said. “I am really proud of the way they responded to it.”

Ohio State’s loss in this weekend’s matchup might be attributed to a loss of confidence in Friday's showdown, but the Buckeyes didn’t stop fighting in Saturday night’s rematch.

Penn State’s defense was left frazzled by two set losses and struggled to regain control of the game.

“We will continue to take a look at what we thought was a strength of ours this weekend and what we think was a weakness,” Pavlik said. “Then we are going to work on magnifying those strengths and weaknesses.

Ohio State seemed to apply their knowledge of Penn State’s playing ability from the first match to the second, leading to a win for the Buckeyes in straight sets.

After a strong win, and a hard loss, Penn State is setting up for an interesting season.

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen [this season] COVID-wise, so I think the biggest challenge for me and our staff will be making sure that our players are prepared for the roles they have to play,” Pavlik said.

