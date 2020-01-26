Starting off the weekend with a resounding 3-0 sweep over No. 6 UCLA, it seemed as though things couldn’t get any better for No. 10 Penn State as they prepared to host USC.

As fate would have it, however, they could.

Sunday’s match was the final match of the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge event, a four-game tournament in which the Nittany Lions hosted USC, UCLA, and conference rival Ohio State in Rec Hall.

The home team stayed undefeated through the weekend, which culminated with a 3-1 victory over USC to send home both the visiting Los Angeles schools.

The Trojans came out with intensity to begin the first set, going up early and holding onto their lead throughout the majority of the set.

The Nittany Lions, trailing consistently by two or three points, struggled to close the gap on the visiting team and ultimately conceded the set 25-23.

Though they were able to keep it close, Penn State failed to match the fast pace and energy displayed by USC, giving the home team room for improvement heading into the next set.

The visitors took the early lead once again in the second set, winning three of the first four rallies.

Despite the early deficit, however, the Nittany Lions battled back in an impressive display of perseverance to force the set into extra points before a decisive kill from Brett Wildman sealed it at 29-27. .

That momentum looked to be crucial as the home team carried it into the third set, going up 5-2 with no signs of slowing down.

Both squads were relentless, exchanging leads all the way into extra points until a ball that appeared to be out-of-bounds was ruled to be in, tying the game at 27 apiece before USC pulled ahead to win the set 29-27.

Though the Nittany Lions lost the set, Wildman, Mende and Wilden continued to contribute, each tallying double digit kills to keep their squad in the match.

Penn State ended up winning a must win back-and-forth fourth set 25-23.

In the fifth set, USC earned a 6-4 advantage which forced Penn State to call a timeout.

Soon thereafter, however, the Nittany Lions started to build momentum as the two sides traded kills, feeding off the energy of the home crowd to win the set 15-12.

Penn State shows resilience in impressive second set comeback

Considering Penn State came into Sunday’s match with all the momentum in the world just days after toppling a volleyball powerhouse in No. 6 UCLA, conceding the first set to a 1-5 USC team was something of a wake up call for the Nittany Lions.

However, the latter responded well to the early loss by grinding out a win in a gritty second set that had to be decided by extra points.

Trailing for most of the match, things were looking grim for the home team, but the perseverance they showed in the comeback was admirable and was ultimately the deciding factor in the win over the Trojans.

The toughness and dogged determination displayed by Penn State in hanging on to win the set speaks volumes about their ability to overcome adversity, a trait that will be of colossal importance when the Nittany Lions face some of the more daunting opponents on their schedule this season.

Nittany Lions struggle with hitting percentage

Though they appeared to perform well throughout all four sets, Penn State registered a hitting percentage of only .371 for Sunday’s match.

That statistic was something the team struggled with last season, and though they have improved upon that through most of their 2020 contests, this outing against USC was an obvious outlier.

Though it did not end up costing them the match, the team’s hitting percentage serves as a reminder that the Nittany Lions still have weaknesses to address as they move forward with this promising young season.

Wildman, Mende, and Wilden continue to dominate

Sunday’s match also saw a talented trio in Brett Wildman, Calvin Mende and Bobby Wilden solidify their roles as the top point-scorers for the Nittany Lions.

Responsible for a combined 47 out of the team’s 61 kills, these three represent the core of a skilled offense that has done some serious damage to several ranked opponents this season.

If Wildman, Mende and Wilden continue to produce at such an impressive volume, the sky’s the limit for Penn State’s volleyball squad in 2020.