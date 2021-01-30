It only took four matches, but Penn State is ready to begin conference play.

The Nittany Lions beat Ohio State for the third time in four tries Saturday night as the blue and white completed a series sweep Saturday night at Rec Hall. Penn State beat the Buckeyes in straight sets 25-23, 25-20, 25-18.

Coach Mark Pavlik was impressed with his squad and its attention to detail in a crisp showing.

“We carried the focus, the execution at a high enough level from yesterday into today's match,” Pavlik said.

Although the offense was uneven at times and the team was not firing on all cylinders in every set, Pavlik said there were many positives to take away from Penn State’s performance.

“We were like a pitcher who didn't have his best stuff but, we were working hard to hit corners, hit the black, keep people of balance and we stayed close enough,” Pavlik said

Pavlik is very impressed and happy with his team’s performance through the first four matches of the season.

Even though Penn State is relying on new faces this season, the team appeared as if it has performed and communicated together as one for many years.

Pavlik is optimistic the early season returns between young and old will only improve as the season continues.

In terms of the team’s current game and what Pavlik likes about it, serving and defense stand out.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

“I can’t say enough about our serving and defense right now,” Pavlik said. “And especially after this weekend, I can’t say enough about our offense as a whole.”

With the quartet of games with Ohio State in the rear view mirror, Penn State is turning its focus to the EIVA portion of its schedule.

The Nittany Lions will begin with two games Thursday and Friday at St. Francis.

“I’m really excited about the EIVA schedule now and getting ourselves ready to play that,” Pavlik said.

While winning three of the first four matches of the season is significant, Pavlik joked that the Nittany Lions were perhaps getting too familiar with the Buckeyes.

“It’s big because it was our Big Ten schedule so you just saw us win the Big Ten tonight,” Pavlik said.

Pavlik and his team are proud of how far they have come these past four games and are eager to try their hand at conference play..

“Winning against Ohio [State] three times out of four is always a big, big thing, but it is definitely a chance to just get better, to try working some things,” Junior middle blocker Sam Marsh said. “That worked in our favor.”

Pavlik and company will look to ride the momentum from the Nittany Lions’ quick start into EIVA play.

“We’ve had four matches before everything really means something now for the EIVA,” Pavlik said. “Everytime you can get on the court with Ohio State, you will learn something about yourself.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE