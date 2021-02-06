A nail-biting second game of the EIVA season left Penn State struggling to come out on top when St. Francis pushed the Nittany Lions to five sets.

Luckily for the blue and white, the Red Flash could not prevail as Penn State won in five sets Saturday afternoon.

This week’s pair of games started with a straight set victory by the Nittany Lions against the Red Flash. But on Saturday, St. Francis shocked Penn State when it took control of the court.

“St. Francis certainly came back and upped their level of playing from what we saw on Thursday,” coach Mark Pavlik said.

In a surprising turn of events, the Red Flash completely disabled Penn State’s defense, pushing them into overtime in the first set where they beat Penn State 27-25.

Despite winning the second set, Penn State went into a panic as the Red Flash were upping their game and tying the score every other set.

“I thought that we were pushing our game and I think we created enough opportunities during each set to widen the lead or get back to a tie but we didnt finish those as well as we have in the past,” Pavik said.

With both teams having at least four players with a kill score of three or more and each side having similar hitting percentages, this was a match worth watching.

“We came in, ready to battle it out the first night, and then the chess game began,” Pavlik said. “But overall, we’re 2-0 in the EIVA right now and are protecting home court. We’re pretty pleased with that.”

Coming into this game with nine set wins and winning against Saint Francis by at least 6 points in all three sets Thursday, there was a clear change in the Red Flash’s attitude Saturday.

“You’ve got to give St. Francis credit. They did some things better and were scoring more points,” Pavlik said. “I just told [the team] to keep that steadiness and keep playing our game, let them come to us.”

This game did not lack interest with both teams being evenly matched on offense, even coming out to 49 total kills for both Penn State and Saint Francis.

Among this offense were Brett Wildman and Cal Fisher who combined for 31 kills and 36 points throughout Saturday’s match.

“We tried to keep everything in our control,” Fisher said. “We can’t focus on the other team if we want to control what our goals are. We needed to focus on our side of the net and clean up our game, which is what we did.”

After coming out on top in their second EIVA victory of the season after a long fight, the Nittany Lions are continuing their fight to the top and are focusing on the little things that make a huge difference.

“This is a game where we have to believe in our strengths,” Fisher said. “We were grinding tonight, we’ll get better at the transition between game days but right now it's about gaining confidence and finding ways to win the fight.”

