It was a hectic match that Penn State emerged victorious from Saturday afternoon.

After sweeping the St. Francis Red Flash in straight sets on Thursday to open up EIVA play, the Nittany Lions had to fight to the last whistle Saturday afternoon to prevail in a five set victory.

The blue and white consistently played from behind in the win.

Although coach Mark Pavlik’s squad was not as crisp as they usually are, there were still many positives he took away from the chaotic game.

“All in all, to be 2-0 in the EIVA right now and to kind of protect home court, I'm pretty pleased with that,” Pavlik said.

St. Francis looked like a completely different team Saturday versus Thursday’s match when the Nittany Lions dominated.

Penn State struggled to match St. Francis’ energy, but ultimately they mustered up a response and pushed past the Red Flash.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

“You get to play each other once and you kind of get to know what they do and how they do it,” Pavlik said. “The second night is going to be a tough night. We are going to come in ready to battle the first night and then the chess game begins.”

There was definitely a chaotic sense on the court as the match continued into a fourth and then a fifth set.

“There were some miscommunication plays that we went through and then some other execution plays that did not go our way,” junior setter Cole Bogner said.

Penn State figured out what was happening on the court and adapted, something that they have been successfully doing all season.

Despite a wild back and forth game, Pavlik was very proud of his team and their relentless attitude.

“They find ways to win, they find ways to be in games where maybe the serving isn't scoring easy points or maybe the opposition has made adjustments,” Pavlik said.

Still, through the early stages of the season, it is clear the blue and white are still figuring out who they are as a team.

When asked how to describe how he feels about his team being 2-0 in EIVA play, Pavlik summarized his expectations for the Nittany Lions in one word: hopeful.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men’s volleyball gets pushed to the limit by St. Francis A nail-biting second game of the EIVA season left Penn State struggling to come out on top w…